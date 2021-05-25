Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Shauna Kavanagh was Ireland's top scorer with 37

Third Twenty20 International, Stormont: Ireland 134-8 (20 overs): S Kavanagh 37; M McColl 2-16 Scotland 76 (19 overs): K Bryce 45*; C Murray 3-18, O Prendergast 2-7 Ireland won by 41 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland beat Scotland by 41 runs in Wednesday's third Twenty20 international to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

After levelling the content on Tuesday, Shauna Kavanagh's 37 helped Ireland set a total of 134-8 after opting to bat first at Stormont.

Scotland could only respond with a tally of 93-8 despite Kathryn Bryce's stand of 45 not out.

The final match of the series will take place in Belfast on Thursday.

Taking to the crease first in warm and dry conditions, Ireland set about repeating Tuesday's victory over the visitors.

The hosts built up a 31-run margin before opener Rebecca Stokell was bowled by Abtaha Maqsood, with Tuesday's Player of the Match Gaby Lewis falling eight balls later on 16.

Ireland captain Laura Delany was stumped by Sarah Byrce for 17 as Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz and Leah Paul all partnered Kavanagh to help Ireland reach a century for the second match in a row.

Kavanagh's stand was eventually ended on 37 in the penultimate over from Katie McGill's delivery, and although Celeste Raack was run out in the final over Ireland reached the end of their innings on 134-8.

Scotland lose big hitters early on

Just like in Tuesday's defeat, Scotland were impacted by the loss of their big-hitting openers in the early stages of their innings.

Player of the Match Orla Prendergast bowled the opening duo of Becky Glen, for zero, and Sarah Bryce, for 10, to leave the visitors 16-2 however a strong showing from captain Kathryn Bryce kept the scoreboard ticking over.

McGill was the only other Scottish player to break double figures with 17, and once she was caught by Ava Canning off Leah Paul's delivery the Scottish wickets began to tumble.

Megan McColl was dismissed the following ball by Paul before Cara Murray claimed two wickets as Priyanaz Chatterji, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ailsa Lister and Maqsood all fell with a combined total of 15 runs.

Murray completed her hat-trick with the final ball of the match as Stokell caught Katherine Fraser's high, hanging shot as the Scots were all out for 93.

Ireland cannot lose the series, the first for both sides since September 2019, and the final match takes place on Thursday at 11:00 BST.