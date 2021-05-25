Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Wakely has spent 14 years with Northants

Northamptonshire batsman Alex Wakely has retired from all forms of cricket after 371 appearances for the county.

The 32-year-old came through the club's academy, scoring 12,009 runs and captaining the side between 2013-2019.

Wakely made his first-class debut in 2007 and led Northants to T20 Blast titles in 2013 and 2016.

"Although this decision was extremely tough to make, I am excited about starting the next chapter in my life," he told the club website. external-link

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my career and I'm hugely grateful for my time in the game. I have had many highs and many lows along the way, but I have always given 100% to Northamptonshire."

Wakely is Northants' longest-serving player and stepped down as skipper in 2019 after what he described as a "brutal" summer for the club the previous year.

His last game was their County Championship draw against Kent last month.

"Alex Wakely has been an absolute credit to himself and his family throughout his Northamptonshire career," said head coach David Ripley.

"I shared my best days in cricket with him and would like to thank him for his leadership, skill and friendship during his time with the club."