Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archer has played 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 T20s for England

Fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent surgery on his troublesome right elbow on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

The 26-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation with the England and Sussex medical teams.

A further update and guidance on when he will return to bowling is expected in about four weeks.

Archer had an injection for the long-standing problem in March and has played only two matches since then.

The Barbados-born bowler managed only five overs in the second innings of Sussex's draw with Kent earlier this month.