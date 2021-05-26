Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jordan Thompson has taken one five-wicket haul and has a top score of 98 in 12 first-class matches to date

All-rounder Jordan Thompson has signed an extended deal that will see him stay at Yorkshire until the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old has taken 17 wickets in the County Championship so far this season, at an average of 21.59.

He has 37 first-class wickets and has scored 412 runs at an average of 25.75.

"We had a strange year last year with a two-month season, but I came out having done pretty well with both bat and ball," Thompson told the club website. external-link

"There's been a few injuries that have let me in but it's about taking your chance when you get it and, at the moment, I'm doing that.

"By no means do I think I've cemented a spot. With the lads around me in the all-rounder positions, there's always competition for places, but I'll be working hard to keep hold of that spot."

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: "We've seen a real development and a growing maturity with Jordan, both as a person and as a player.

"Last summer in the Bob Willis Trophy he showed great skills both with bat and ball and he has continued that this season."