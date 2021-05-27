Alex Griffiths made 141 runs in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy while also opening the bowling for Western Storm.

Western Storm's busy summer of cricket begins on Saturday with the first game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The tournament was introduced last year in a shortened season because of the pandemic.

But the 2021 summer marks the first in which 41 domestic players in England and Wales will be playing off the back of full-time professionalism.

Storm, the region that represents Wales and the west of England, are relishing the challenge.

This season sees a packed schedule in contrast to 2020's reduced campaign, with the 50-over Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy followed by a Twenty20 competition later in the summer - and an inaugural The Hundred tournament wedged in between.

Three Welsh players - Alex Griffiths, Lauren Parfitt and Bethan Gammon, have been selected in the squad, as well as Danielle Gibson, originally from Gloucestershire but who plays her county cricket for Wales.

"It is going to be a long summer but also an exciting one," said Storm head coach Mark O'Leary.

"We will have to manage our players' workloads carefully, but we want to be positive about it and hopefully go one step further than last year and get to that final."

O'Leary, from Caldicot and former coach of Cardiff MCCU, hopes the domestic women's game will reap the rewards of its new-found professionalism.

"I'm hoping that across the country, not just here with Storm, that players have improved and that they have benefitted from being able to train professionally for the first time."

Another benefit of domestic professionalism is that the players had elite status throughout the winter, which allowed them to continue training indoors when the country was in its full lockdown.

He also credits his six professional players for how well they have taken to their new challenge.

"They've been excellent. We have some who still work alongside training, some students, so everyone's in different positions but as soon as they step into training, they're focused and ready, they really have excelled so far."

One of those players is 18-year-old Griffiths from Port Talbot, who is also set to represent Welsh Fire in the Hundred later in the summer.

The start of Griffiths' first cricket season as a professional has been delayed by a knee injury, but thanks to the new system she has had access to rehabilitation and physiotherapy and is aiming to be playing again by the end of June.

"It wasn't an ideal situation to be in just before the season started, especially seeing everyone else start playing," said Griffiths. "But the rehab is going really well and I'm just really grateful to have access to the staff and facilities to help me get back on the pitch sooner."

All-rounder Griffiths has been juggling a hectic training schedule with her studies at Cardiff Met University, but has enjoyed the chance to spend more time focusing on cricket.

"It's been challenging at times, especially when I've had deadlines to meet, but my first year is coming to an end now just in time for the start of the season.

"I have been training a lot more than usual and I just can't wait to get out there and show how my game has developed from that."

Wales' Claire Nicholas also represented Western Storm last year, and in the Kia Super League in the preceding years, but will not feature in this year's competitions having recently given birth to a baby boy.

The spin bowler from Llanelli is hoping for a return to cricket by the end of the summer.

Western Storm begin their campaign on Saturday against North West Thunder in Bristol, with their allocated England players Anya Shrubsole, Heather Knight and Katie George available for the first few games.

They are playing a T20 fixture at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, against Thunder on August 25.