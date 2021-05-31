Michael Hogan has taken 20 first-class wickets so far for Glamorgan this season

Glamorgan fast bowler Michael Hogan has agreed a new one-year contract with the county.

The veteran paceman, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, is currently Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker in this year's County Championship.

The Australian, who joined Glamorgan in 2013, has taken 20 wickets with a best of 5-28 in the six matches he has played so far.

"I'm really happy to be staying around for another year," Hogan said.

"There's plenty of work left to do this year, but I'm looking forward to be going again next year."

It is still considered unusual for pace bowlers to play professionally for as long as Hogan has - but recently the likes of England stars James Anderson, 38, and Stuart Broad, 34, have also defied the trend.

"Around Glamorgan, the conversations that I've had with the people that make these decisions have always been that as long as I'm happy and performing well, they'll sign me regardless of my age," Hogan said.

Another name that Glamorgan have heard plenty of in the past few weeks is Darren Stevens, the 45-year-old Kent seamer who showed his all-rounder credentials by hitting 190 off 145 balls in their previous fixture.

"Stevens is a different type of bowler to me, a bit more medium pace, but it's good to see that people are recognising the benefits of having experienced players around, helping bring on the young players but also acting as a leader on the pitch," Hogan added.

Hogan says he is hopeful of being more involved in Glamorgan's white-ball plans, particularly in the Royal London One-Day Cup where they will have a reduced squad due to some players taking part in the Hundred.

Glamorgan continue their County Championship campaign at home against Lancashire on Thursday, before the T20 Blast gets underway on 19 June.