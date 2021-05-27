Alex Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20s for England

Nottinghamshire opener Alex Hales says he ready to play international cricket again and hopes he will get the chance to discuss his future this summer.

Hales has not played for England since being removed from the World Cup squad in May 2019 for an off-field incident, reportedly failing a drugs test. external-link

He has scored 2,419 runs in 70 one-day internationals at an average of 37.79.

"Hopefully there are conversations to come in the next few months," Hales, 32, told BBC Nottingham Sport.

"Fingers crossed I can sit down with the relevant people and find out if there is a way I can come back in - and hopefully there is because I would love to play again.

"I feel like I have done all I can. I have scored as many runs as I can and I feel like I have taken my game to the next level over the past couple of years, which I had to do and I feel I am ready for that chance again."

Hales was dropped following what ODI captain Eoin Morgan described as a "complete breakdown in trust".

In January former national selector Ed Smith said he "expected things to stay as they are" but "no doors are closed".

Hales has been in fine form playing T20 cricket in Pakistan and Australia and with The Hundred tournament starting in July he says he is doing all he can to prove he can get back in the England side.

"These tournament are a great shop window," Hales added. "You are always competing with guys who are playing for England and playing for their international teams throughout the world.

"The T20 tournaments and The Hundred are really high-profile tournaments with a lot of eyes on them and they are a great chance for me to show I am still good enough to play at this level."