Ethan Bamber (left) and Martin Andersson dominated with the ball for Middlesex as Leicestershire lost their last three wickets in the space of 18 balls

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Middlesex 295: Simpson 95*; Parkinson 3-76 & 57-1: Eskinazi 31* Leicestershire 136: Parkinson 41; Andersson 4-27, Bamber 3-36 Middlesex (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 216 runs Scorecard

Martin Andersson and Ethan Bamber took a combined seven wickets as Middlesex skittled Leicestershire for 136 to take full control on day two.

Middlesex added just 35 to their overnight total, reaching 295 with John Simpson left stranded on 95 not out.

The Foxes' were in turmoil at 17-3 and conceded a first-innings deficit of 159 as Andersson (4-27) thrived in attack.

Middlesex did not enforce the follow on and despite losing Sam Robson reached stumps on 57-1, a big lead of 216 runs.

Stevie Eskinazi (31 not out) and Nick Gubbins (20 not out) will hope to stretch that further on day three at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

Midldesex all-rounder Andersson removed Harry Swindells and Ben Mike in consecutive balls but Callum Parkinson (41), Leicestershire's only performer of note in the game so far, kept out the hat-trick ball.