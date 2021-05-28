Last updated on .From the section Counties

Saif Zaib scored a century in Northants' reverse fixture against Sussex earlier this season

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Sussex 175 & 142-4: Haines 64*; Kerrigan 2-29 Northants 256: Zaib 64, Berg 43*; Garton 4-69 Sussex (3 pts) lead Northants (5 pts) by 61 runs Scorecard

Handy knocks from Saif Zaib and Gareth Berg further strengthened Northants' position on day two against Sussex.

Resuming on 91-4 after the hosts' 175, it looked like being a low scoring game until a diligent 64 from Zaib and a 51-run last-wicket stand between Berg (43 not out) and Ben Sanderson (20).

That saw Northants to 256, with a healthy first innings lead of 81 runs.

Sussex then lost Aaron Thomason early and were 98-4 but Tom Haines' unbeaten 64 got them to 142-4 at close of play.

That 44-run fifth-wicket partnership with captain Ben Brown (34 not out) means they have a 61-run lead and the chance to give their visitors a tricky total to chase.

Opener Haines brought up his half-century with a six while Sussex team-mate George Garton earlier took 4-69 to ensure Northants did not build an even bigger advantage.