England Lions all-rounder Ed Barnard followed his 90 by taking one of the three Derbyshire evening wickets

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day two): Worcestershire 421: Haynes 97, Barnard 90, D'Oliveira 71; Melton 3-76 Derbyshire 91-3: Madsen 31* Derbyshire (2 pts) trail Worcestershire (5 pts) by 330 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire went past 400 for the third time in seven County Championship matches this season as they again got the better of Derbyshire on day two.

Ed Barnard, 48 overnight, went on to make 90 as the Pears posted 421 to earn four batting points.

Following an afternoon session mostly lost to rain, Barnard then took one of three quick Derbyshire wickets.

But Wayne Madsen, on 31, and Ben McDermott, on 18, saw Derbyshire safely to the close with no further problems.

England Lions all-rounder Barnard is keen to bat higher than number eight in the Worcestershire order - and he strengthened his claims to be nudged up with his 15th fifty-plus first-class score - four of which have come this season.

The Shropshire lad's County Championship tally this season now stands at 414 runs in seven games at an average of 51.75, triggered by his maiden century in the opening game of the season against Essex.

After resuming on 336-7, it was chiefly the support of last man Dillon Pennington (24) that helped the Pears add a further 85 runs to secure a fourth batting bonus point.

But, just when he looked set for a deserved hundred, he cut spinner Matt Critchley to Derbyshire's Australian debutant McDermott - son of former Australian Test fast bowler Craig McDermott - to backward point.

After rain delayed the Derbyshire first innings, play eventually restarted at 16:55 BST with 29.4 overs remaining and Pennington, Joe Leach and Barnard all took wickets, before McDermott and Madsen added an unbroken 33.

Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We achieved what we wanted to do this morning. We got nearly 100 more runs. We would have liked the fifth point but they bowled really well.

"To get three wickets this evening represents really good progress for us and sets up the game nicely.

"It's nice to get a few runs again and the tail wagging and Dillon Pennington playing really well at the end really helped. The good thing about our line-up is we don't have any genuine tail-enders."

Derbyshire fast bowler Dustin Melton:

"I've tried to bowl a consistent line but it was the worst I have bowled. I've managed to pick up rewards whereas in the previous two games I felt I bowled really well and had nothing to show for it.

"That's how it goes. First-class cricket is a funny place. Some people make it look very easy and for others it is a tough time.

"We have to bat as long as we can. From our point of view, they scored 60-70 runs too many. We've got to play a long innings, build partnerships like they did."