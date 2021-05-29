Last updated on .From the section Counties

Cameron Bancroft became the first of Jamie Porter's four second innings wickets

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Essex 182 & 301: Wheater 81, Ten Doeschate 55; Raine 5-64 Durham 99 & 189: Lees 48; Porter 4-31, Siddle 3-47 Essex (19 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by 195 runs Scorecard

Jamie Porter claimed four wickets and Peter Siddle three as Essex completed a three-day demolition of Durham at the Emirates Riverside.

Porter finished with 4-31 and Siddle 3-47 to seal a resounding victory by dismissing Durham for 189.

Set a daunting target of 385, the home side made a solid start to reach 104-2, opener Alex Lees top-scoring with 48.

But their last eight wickets fell for 85 as Essex strengthened their chances of a top-two finish in Group One.

Essex added another 38 runs to their lead in the morning, with Simon Harmer unbeaten on 47 as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 301.

Ben Raine picked up the last two wickets, returning figures of 5-64 and claiming his 300th first-class victim in the process by taking out last man Porter's middle stump.

Porter promptly struck an early blow when Durham began their chase, bowling Cameron Bancroft in the third over, but although Sam Cook pinned Scott Borthwick lbw for 29, Lees and Michael Jones put together a stand of 57.

However, Lees departed two short of his half-century, miscuing Ryan ten Doeschate to mid-off, and that paved the way for Essex to re-establish control.

Cook (2-39) dismissed Jones (35) before Siddle removed Jack Burnham and Ned Eckersley in quick succession and Porter struck twice in the space of three deliveries, bowling Brydon Carse and David Bedingham (32).

Siddle picked up his third wicket when Raine was caught behind and, although Durham's last pair held up proceedings for another half-hour, Porter applied the killer blow by taking out Matthew Potts' middle stump.