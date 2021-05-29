County Championship: Northants need 87 more runs to beat Sussex
|LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three):
|Sussex 175 & 298: Haines 103, Brown 95; Kerrigan 5-70
|Northants 256 & 131-2: Procter 47*
|Northants (5 pts) need 87 more runs to beat Sussex (3 pts)
|Scorecard
Northamptonshire need another 87 runs with eight wickets in hand to beat Sussex on the final day at Hove.
Facing a target of 218, an unbroken stand of 74 between Luke Procter (47 not out) and Rob Keogh (24 not out) took Northants to 131-2 at stumps.
Earlier, Sussex had moved from an overnight 142-4 to 298 all out in their second innings thanks to Tom Haines' 103 and Ben Brown's 95.
Spinner Simon Kerrigan starred with the ball for Northants, claiming 5-70.
Sussex were on course for setting Northants an even bigger total to chase when opener Haines and captain Brown had taken them to 209-4 in the morning session.
But once Kerrigan dismissed Haines soon after reaching his fourth first-class century, wickets fell regularly and wicketkeeper Brown was the last man to go to give Kerrigan his five-for.
Haines was in the action once again when he ran out Ricardo Vasconcelos for 38 to leave Northants wobbling slightly on 57-2 before Procter and Keogh steadied the chase.