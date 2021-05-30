Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Parkinson's three wickets included the last of the game to secure Lancashire victory

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Yorkshire 159 & 271: Brook 52, Bess 46, Lyth 39; Mahmood 5-47 Lancashire 509-9 dec: Bohannon 127*, Jennings 114, Lamb 61; Thompson 3-86 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (1 pt) by an innings and 79 runs Scorecard

Lancashire secured their first County Championship win over Yorkshire at Old Trafford for 21 years as paceman Saqib Mahmood led the way with five wickets.

Yorkshire fought hard to secure a draw with some dogged resistance but victory was secured inside the last 30 minutes.

They were bowled out for 271 in their second innings to give Lancashire victory by an innings and 79 runs.

Mahmood (5-47) and Matt Parkinson (3-61) were the pick of a bowlers as the hosts' persistence was rewarded.

