England won the men's Cricket World Cup in 2019 after a dramatic victory over New Zealand in the final

The men's Cricket World Cup will once again be a 14-team tournament in 2027 and 2031, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Only 10 teams contested the 2019 World Cup, won by hosts England, and 10 will take part in the 2023 event, compared to 14 teams in 2015 and 2011.

The news came as the ICC unveiled its global schedule from 2024-2031.

The Champions Trophy, last staged in 2017, is to be revived as an eight-team event in 2025 and 2029.

The ICC also said that the men's T20 World Cup "will be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030".

The seventh edition of the men's T20 World Cup was postponed from 2020 to October and November 2021, to be held in India - though the United Arab Emirates is being lined up as a potential alternative venue if India cannot host - with Australia then staging the 2022 event.

The 13th edition of the men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to feature 10 teams and be hosted by India during October and November 2023.

It will feature two groups of seven teams, with the top three in each progressing to a Super Six stage before semi-finals and final.

A six-team women's Champions Trophy, played in the T20 format, will take place for the first time in 2027, while the Women's World Cup will expand from eight to 10 teams from 2029.

Hosts for ICC events beyond 2023 are yet to be confirmed.

ICC tournaments 2024-2031

2024: Men's T20 World Cup (20 teams), Women's T20 World Cup (10), Men's U19 World Cup

2025: Men's Champions Trophy (8 teams), World Test Championship final, Women's World Cup (8), Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

2026: Men's T20 World Cup (20 teams), Women's T20 World Cup (12), Men's U19 World Cup

2027: Men's World Cup (14 teams), World Test Championship final, Women's T20 Champions Trophy (6), Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

2028: Men's T20 World Cup (20 teams), Women's T20 World Cup (12), Men's U19 World Cup

2029: Men's Champions Trophy (8 teams), World Test Championship final, Women's World Cup (8), Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

2030: Men's T20 World Cup (20 teams), Women's T20 World Cup (12), Men's U19 World Cup

2031: Men's World Cup (14 teams), World Test Championship final, Women's T20 Champions Trophy (6), Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup