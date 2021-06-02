Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Fletcher finished with match figures of 10-57 in the win over Worcestershire

Seamer Luke Fletcher has signed an extended contract with Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old has been in fine form in the early stages of the County Championship season, taking 36 wickets at an average of 13.22.

He has twice recorded career-best figures, including taking 10 wickets against Worcestershire at last month.

Head coach Peter Moores said Fletcher's new three-year deal is a reward for a lot of hard work in the off season.

"He has come back this season bowling better than ever," Moores said. "He has moved himself from the guy who takes a couple of wickets to the man who can win games with five or six.

"He is well loved by the members and supporters and he is as good a team man as you can get.

"He has learned the balance between work, discipline and fun, and he is a great example for anybody at Nottinghamshire."

Fletcher has taken 367 wickets at an average of 26.42 across his 116 first-class games for Nottinghamshire since making his debut in 2008.

"I have never really pictured myself playing anywhere else," Fletcher said.

"I've worked on a few things in the winter which has had an impact, and this year has been the best start to a season I have ever had, so hopefully it can continue."