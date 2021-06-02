Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rob Yates made 120 not out against Essex in April and 104 against Worcestershire last month

Warwickshire batsman Rob Yates has signed a new three-year deal to run to the end of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old left-hander has scored 344 runs so far in this summer's County Championship, including two hundreds.

Solihull-born Yates first joined the county at under-10 level and made his first-class debut in 2019.

"We firmly believe that he has all of the attributes to succeed in the international arena with England," said director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"Everyone associated with the club should be very excited by how far he could go in the game."

Yates has scored more than 1,000 first-class runs but has so far been restricted to only a handful of games in white-ball cricket.

"I'm delighted to have extended for the Bears. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to continue representing the team and be a part of this exciting squad of players," he told the club website.