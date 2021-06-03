County Championship: Derbyshire & Warwickshire share even first day
|LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day one)
|Warwickshire 272-9: Hain 77, Burgess 71; Conners 4-45
|Derbyshire: Yet to bat
|Warwickshire 2 pts, Derbyshire 3 pts
Derbyshire and Warwickshire shared an even first day in their County Championship match at Derby.
After being put in, the Bears slipped to 16-2 as 22-year-old seamer Sam Conners struck twice early on.
The impressive Conners (4-45) then removed Rob Yates for 37, but Sam Hain's 77 and 71 from Michael Burgess helped Warwickshire recover to 222-5.
But four wickets after tea saw the Bears close on 272-9, with Craig Miles unbeaten on 15.