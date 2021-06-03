Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Brown's century was his 19th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day one) Sussex 267-5: Brown 126*, Thomason 40; Thompson 3-42 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Sussex 2 pts, Yorkshire 1 pt Match scorecard

Skipper Ben Brown led a spirited Sussex fightback at Headingley after they had struggled to 68-4 against Yorkshire.

The visitors reached 267-5 at close of play on day one, with Brown 126 not out, including 18 boundaries.

Sussex included two debutants in Ali Orr and 16-year-old Dan Ibrahim, one of three teenagers in their side.

Orr fell for 15 as cloudy conditions made batting difficult during the morning, but Ibrahim kept Brown company as he completed his 149-ball century.

Ibrahim was 37 not out at stumps, having faced 107 balls in an unbroken partnership of 92.

Yorkshire were looking to bounce back following last week's Roses match defeat by Lancashire and were able to include England batsman Dawid Malan for the first time this season.

The home side chose to field first and it looked like a good decision as they took three wickets in the first session and then removed Australian Travis Head soon after lunch.

When the sun came out, though, Brown found a reliable ally in Aaron Thomason, who contributed 40 to a stand of 107, which was ended when he chipped a catch to Malan at mid-wicket off Jordan Thompson (3-42).

That was Yorkshire's final success of the day as Ibrahim and Brown survived together for 26 overs, with the youngster striking five fours.