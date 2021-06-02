England v New Zealand: Devon Conway debut century blunts hosts

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Lord's

'Wonderful shot!' New Zealand's Conway reaches century on Test debut
First LV= Insurance Test (day one)
New Zealand 246-3: Conway 136*, Nicholls 46*, Robinson 2-50
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England's first day of international action this summer was dominated by an assured century on Test debut by New Zealand's Devon Conway at Lord's.

As England played in front of a home crowd for the first time in almost two years, left-hander Conway made a chanceless unbeaten 136.

He shared an unbroken partnership of 132 with Henry Nicholls, who ended the day on 46 with the determined Black Caps reaching 246-3.

A four-man England pace attack, without omitted spinner Jack Leach, stuck to their task, but were largely blunted on a flat, slowish pitch.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, also winning his first cap, was naggingly accurate to pick up two wickets.

Mark Wood bowled with high pace throughout, while veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad had spells of tormenting New Zealand.

However, thanks mainly to Conway, England already know they are likely to have to bat very well in order to get back into the contest.

Fans make welcome return

The coronavirus pandemic meant England's summer of 2020 was locked inside a bio-secure bubble, with home fans not seen since the final Ashes Test of 2019.

The return of about 6,500 spectators gave Lord's a comforting feeling of familiarity. People trickled in from St John's Wood underground station, ticket touts loitered and champagne corks were popped on to the outfield.

The absence of the injured Ben Stokes, along with rested pair Sam Curran and Chris Woakes meant England had a decision to make when it came to balancing their side, with Leach the one squeezed out.

How his omission affected the action is debatable given how well Conway played.

However, England needed captain Joe Root to bowl 12 overs of his off-spin, the pitch has shown signs of turn and a negative result will lead to questions for the hosts over their team selection.

Cool Conway makes his mark

Although they have not won a Test series in England for 22 years, New Zealand were always likely to be stiff opposition - they will meet India in the World Test Championship final after this two-match series.

In their first match at Lord's since the agony of losing the 2019 World Cup final, they were led by the classy Conway, a 29-year-old born in South Africa.

After several years playing club cricket in the UK - he once played in the same Taunton Deane side as Leach - he qualified to play for New Zealand last year and has a phenomenal record in limited-overs internationals.

He immediately looked at home at this level, with flowing cover drives a feature of his innings. There was a period of discomfort against some short bowling from Wood, while an edge fell short of third slip on 45 and another was tickled past leg slip on 77, but neither could be classed as a chance.

Conway reached three figures with a flourishing whip off the pads, the tourists celebrating with gleeful noise from the away balcony.

All around him, the New Zealand batters were patient and determined, none more so than Nicholls, who left the ball with great care.

By the end, Conway had moved to the highest score made at Lord's by a Test debutant.

England forced to work hard

This is the first home Test since 2012 that England have not chosen a specialist spinner, and losing the toss meant their four fast bowlers were faced with the prospect of a day's hard graft.

They did not shirk from their task and, while Anderson and Broad were typically threatening, it was Robinson and Wood who were particularly impressive.

Using the attributes that has made him prolific in county cricket - accuracy, bounce and seam movement - Robinson had Tom Latham play on to his stumps and trapped a skittish Ross Taylor palpably lbw.

After a first spell in which he averaged in excess of 93mph, Wood charged in all day and deserved better than to end wicketless.

James Bracey, keeping wicket on debut in the absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Foakes, was tidy to the point his glovework was barely noticed.

That his appeal for a stumping off Root against Nicholls was England's biggest source of excitement in the evening session says much about how rare opportunities had become.

'I couldn't have planned it any better' - what they said

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway on TMS: "It was pretty special day. I couldn't have planned it to be any better. It will take a couple of days to settle in.

"I asked Kane Williamson [before the Test] about what it is like to have your name on the honour's board. The first thing he said to me was 'now you know what it feels like'."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "New Zealand are a class team.

"When they beat England in New Zealand they just ground England down. That is what they will play this week. They are in it for the long game. This looks like a pitch that is made to last five days."

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney: "Because New Zealand haven't scored quickly there is a chance England can come back tomorrow. New Zealand still have some work to do but which shed would you rather be in tonight? New Zealand's, I think."

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 19:09

    Good to see spectators back at lord's,a splendid days cricket ,well done to Conway a fine contribution.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 19:05

    Time for Silverwood to be completely ruthless and retire Anderson and Broad.

  • Comment posted by Mo84, today at 19:05

    People keep underestimating New Zealand. Not sure why because one look at the scorecard shows they have a superb team all the way down to number 11 and are one of the best Test teams in the world.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 19:01

    If we are to regain the Ashes we should be brushing aside teams like New Zealand.Broad and Anderson continue to selected which is a short sighted policy.Where is Olly Stone ?

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 19:05

      Simba replied:
      You may want to check the rankings before talking nonsense about brushing teams aside

  • Comment posted by Roaming in the Gloaming, today at 19:00

    Are the BBC updates regarding close of play as slow as England's over rate. As at 19.00 the Kiwis are still batting!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:59

    Well played, Devon Conway.

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 18:59

    Jimmy looked absolutely knackered out there today,
    if he is buggered in London’s heat what is he going
    to be like in Melbourne and Adelaide. He has been
    a fantastic bowler for England but unfortunately the
    ‘has been’ is too obvious now. Please England let’s
    try some new blood.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:00

      Bobby Smith replied:
      With Broad as vice-captain don't bank on it.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:57

    This Test has also shown that playing Broad and Anderson together does not work - even in England - as it unbalances the team. Because England wanted a bowler who can bat at 8 they had to pick either Overton or Robinson. As they also wanted pace they had to leave out the spinner. Clearly, one of the big two should have been left out. But will their egos allow it?

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, today at 19:03

      Football Jim replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:56

    It's time to see fans in the stands, but 6,000 is a joke. They have had at least half of the stadium filled.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:58

      duncan brownley replied:
      Least the members had nice colour coordinated ties and masks.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 18:56

    I've seen this before from New Zealand....England prepare yourself to be bowling a third new ball. Nicholls has been a master of the main stay with the engine boys; I believe it's him that has propelled NZ to this new level of Test status.

  • Comment posted by Rich Will Speak, today at 18:55

    Joining in, in light of this 'Flamingo Shot' (well described) & to find out what on earth has happened re an England player being thrown under the proverbial bus!! I left the game with Ross Taylor gone...& returned to hear the last ball delivered with Nicolls & Conway still there!! Conway, as I predicted elsewhere, is a class act. Wow. Salutes to this knock. No.1 team in the house!!:)) Game on.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:54

    Well good debut for Ollie and breaking your duck at the Home of Cricket also too Devon Conway too for NZ some way to say hello too Cricket.

    So day to NZ it be and roles reversed would we be happy with the scoreline.

    Anyway for you folks able to see the game hope it was good for Test Cricket back and steady performance by all despite the scoreline.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:59

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Evening Duncan, where did the winter go...Excellent days cricket. New Zealand really are a proper team. No one dislikes them; they are like a team of Chris Woakes!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:53

    First up, England deserve nothing less than defeat for continually showing a lack of respect towards New Zealand. They keep them down to 2-match series and pick a home team shorn of its stars, as if it were they, and not New Zealand who are in the World Test Championship final. This type of arrogance is what makes the rest of the world rejoice when we lose.

    • Reply posted by ChelseaLad, today at 19:12

      ChelseaLad replied:
      You have hit the nail on the head!

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 18:52

    NZ are a very good side and have Avery settled team they are currier to a long way ahead of England. Great example a opening batter on debut played with a straight bat and played lots of shots up the ground. To me that’s good solid technique and then you look at England’s openers burns and sibley and none of them play straight and have poor techniques. I know which one l would want to face Aussies

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:52

    Another day of test cricket where the fans are short changed. 86 overs isn’t what fans have paid for. The ICC need to consider some meaningful sanctions for the good of test cricket.

    Ps well done to NZ, a solid display, i expect England to come back thou!

  • Comment posted by Simple Simon Met A Pieman, today at 18:51

    Well played Conway and Robinson! No matter who you support, it's always nice to see debutants doing well.

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, today at 18:50

    it`s a bit flat,we need a spinner and the conditions are a ripper for the Kiwis...

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 18:49

    Is it the fact that New Zealand outplayed England why we can't get BBC to get the scoreboard right? Stuck on 217-3 off 74.4 overs! Turn the tele on and watch Sky, copy off of that if necessary...oh didn't pay the TV licence...understood!

    • Reply posted by Roaming in the Gloaming, today at 18:53

      Roaming in the Gloaming replied:
      I wouldn't expect anything less!😂

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 18:48

    English were very very lucky to take 3 wickets today. They bowled buffet lollipops 🍭 which I could have hit for 4 or 6. It really was help yourself bowling & Conway cashed in big time. Well played Man. You thoroughly deserved it & I hope you go on to score yourself 200 tomorrow. Easy pickings to bat against though. I’m 66 years old and could bowl much better than the English attack 👍

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 18:48

    ah the english summer...leather on willow....broad and anderson taking diddy wickets to justify selection for the next ashes hiding ...welcome back cricket

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:52

      Raedwulf replied:
      "Welcome back me pathetically seeking attention, responses, down-votes."

      Corrected your last sentence for you.*

      *And yes, that will the last response you get from me. Hopefully everyone else will also remember that you're just a trolling England basher & also not bother.

      For those of us that are REAL cricket fans, it was an interesting day's play that the Kiwi's had the better of.

