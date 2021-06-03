Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Green played for T20 Blast side Birmingham Bears in 2019

Middlesex have signed Australian all-rounder Chris Green for the first half of this summer's T20 Blast competition.

Green, 27, is being brought in for the opening seven games because of visa and travel issues affecting the club's Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The former Birmingham Bears player has taken 87 wickets in 108 T20 appearances and won the 2015-16 Big Bash League with Sydney Thunder.

His side's T20 Blast campaign begins against Kent on 11 June.

"I am really chuffed to be joining Middlesex and I am excited to meet up with the rest of the squad and get stuck into training with the Blast, starting soon," he told the club website.

Ur Rahman, who also played for the club in the 2019 Blast, has had problems arranging travel from Kabul to London without going through a country on the UK government's red list.

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said: "Dealing with Covid has caused us a few headaches, but Chris will slot in nicely to cover for Mujeeb until his arrival.

"He has had a huge impact at Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash for a few years now and I look forward to him bringing that wealth of experience here to Middlesex."