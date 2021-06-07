Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ish Sodhi has played 17 Tests, 33 one-dayers and 57 T20 internationals for New Zealand

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 28-year-old will replace Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, who will not take up the contract he agreed in March.

Sodhi took 15 wickets to help Notts Outlaws lift the trophy in 2017 and also picked up 19 the following year.

He has also played T20 cricket in Australia, India and the Caribbean and has made 107 international appearances for New Zealand in all formats.

"It is a really good signing for us, a high class international player of the same skill set (a spinner) that we wanted to bring in as one of our overseas players for the Blast," said head coach Alex Gidman. external-link

Lamichhane's arrival had been held up because of visa and passport issues, which meant he would have missed at least Worcestershire's first four group games.

The Rapids begin their Blast campaign with a home game against Notts Outlaws on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Wantage Road to face Northants Steelbacks two days later.