Ismail Dawood played 39 first-class matches

Former umpires John Holder and Ismail Dawood have withdrawn their claim of racial discrimination against the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The pair announced their intention to sue the ECB in December after alleging "institutionalised racism" in November.

Mediation talks took place last week, attended by ECB managing director of county cricket Neil Snowball and Hundred managing director Sanjay Patel.

No payment has been made by the ECB to Holder or Dawood.

"The ECB has been notified that John Holder and Ismail Dawood have withdrawn their employment claims against the ECB without payment of compensation or costs," read an ECB statement.

Holder, 76, stood in 16 Tests between 1988 and 2001.

Dawood, 44, played for Yorkshire, Glamorgan and Worcestershire. He umpired in men's domestic cricket and two women's one-day internationals.

Holder and Dawood have been invited to contribute to the ECB's review of officiating, an invitation that Dawood has declined.

The last BAME umpire to be added to the ECB's first-class panel was Vanburn Holder 29 years ago. There have been none since his retirement in 2010.

Last week, former England fast bowlers Dean Headley and Devon Malcolm were appointed to a supplementary list of match referees.

"The ECB is committed to a world-class diverse and inclusive officiating system, with opportunities for all," read the statement.

"The ECB appreciates Mr Holder and Mr Dawood's engagement in addressing these matters, and will now discuss with Mr Holder his interest in contributing to its ongoing review of officiating."

Before the allegations made by Holder and Dawood, former England batsman Michael Carberry said in June 2020 that racism in cricket was "rife".

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq also alleged "institutional racism" at the county, who have been carrying out an investigation into the claims.

The ECB founded an independent commission for equity in cricket, designed to examine issues relating to race and equity, in November.

On Wednesday, historical tweets of a racist and sexist nature posted by seamer Ollie Robinson came to light while he was making his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's.

Robinson apologised for the tweets, which date back to 2012 and 2013, and the ECB said it will open an investigation.

Mohammed Sadiq Patel, the solicitor that represented Holder and Dawood, said the Robinson case "has reaffirmed institutional failings by the England and Wales Cricket Board concerning racism".