Dawid Malan hit 11 fours and a six in his unbeaten 103 off 156 balls.

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two) Sussex 313: Brown 127, Ibrahim 55; Thompson 3-53 Yorkshire 272-2: Malan 103*, Ballance 74* Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 41 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten century in his first County Championship innings of the season as Yorkshire took control against Sussex.

Malan (103*) shared in an unbroken stand of 177 with Gary Ballance (74*) to leave the hosts 272-2 at stumps on day two, just 41 runs behind.

Earlier, Sussex were all out for 313 with Ben Brown dismissed for 127 and 16-year-old Danial Ibrahim out for 55.

Ibrahim trapped Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw before Malan and Ballance took charge.

Sussex resumed at Headingley on 267-5, with Brown on 126 and teenager Ibrahim unbeaten on 37.

But skipper Brown fell in the second over of the day, caught behind off Ben Coad (2-64) who also removed Ibrahim, but not until after he had become the youngest fifty maker in Championship history.

The Sussex tail offered little resistance as Ian Salisbury's side lost their last five wickets for 44 runs.

Adam Lyth (48) and Kohler-Cadmore (25) then put on 83 for the first wicket, at almost five an over, but when both fell in quick succession, Sussex had a foothold at 95-2.

However, Malan, who scored 219 against Derbyshire in his last first-class match in August, once again showed his class, reaching his century in the final over.

Yorkshire batting coach Paul Grayson:

"We've got to say, 'well done' to our bowlers for getting the five wickets as quickly as they did on a pretty flat wicket. It's not very often this year we've been in a strong position with the bat.

"Dawid's been away for a while playing a lot of white ball cricket. He's a little bit undercooked. But we're very lucky that him and Gary are back in the side. They are two class players.

"We knew we were inexperienced at Old Trafford last week against a very good side, and they just bring a bit of calmness, experience and quality. That helps the younger lads as well."

Sussex debutant Dan Ibrahim:

"I was shocked on Sunday when I was told I was playing, but I was so excited. There are not many better grounds than Headingley on which to make a debut, and it was just so special to be out there when Ben Brown made his century.

"It was tough to bat against the new ball, but Browny helped me though and took the pressure off me. I found it tough, but I just had to keep battling though and do the best I could.

"It was very special to beat the record. Matt Prior told me I should be here to learn, that it was early in my journey and there was still a long way to go. I'll certainly be staying at school and taking things how they come."