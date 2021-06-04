Last updated on .From the section Counties

Northamptonshire are third in Group Three of the County Championship, while Kent are bottom of the table

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two) Northamptonshire 362-5: Gay 101, Procter 81, Vasconcelos 66 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 1 pt, Northamptonshire 4 pts - No play Friday due to rain Match scorecard

Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on day two of the County Championship Group Three game between Kent and Northamptonshire.

Rain set in overnight at Canterbury and continued throughout Friday morning.

With the outfield covered in puddles and no prospect of an improvement in the weather, umpires Ian Gould and Ian Ramage decided to call stumps just after 15:30 BST.

Northants, on 362-5, are still able to secure maximum batting bonus points.