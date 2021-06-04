David Bedingham's 121 against Worcestershire was the smallest of his three centuries for Durham this season

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day two): Worcestershire 131: Carse 4-25, Potts 4-32 & 99-3: Libby 51* Durham 381: Bedingham 121, Jones 78, Lees 52; Tongue 4-73 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Durham (7 pts) by 151 runs Match scorecard

Durham run machine David Bedingham took his run tally to 787 for the season with a century to help his side get on top of Worcestershire at New Road.

The South African made a chanceless 121 - his third ton of the summer - out of Durham's 381, backed by Michael Jones (78) in a fifth-wicket stand of 171.

Needing 250 to make Durham bat again, the Pears then reached 99-3 at stumps.

Jake Libby is on 51 and nightwatchman Josh Tongue, who earlier finished with 4-73 with the ball, is on 10.

But the hosts are still facing a big battle to avoid a third defeat in four games.

Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue:

"After lunch, we bowled very well to get them from four down to all out. We tried to be as patient as we could with our line and length.

"I'm feeling good. It was good to get through 25 overs. Getting through that many is quite tough as a fast bowler. I feel like all my injuries have gone past me now.

"I'm just trying to forget about the past and just think about the future. I've been working quite hard on that with our psychologist."

Durham centurion David Bedingham:

"It was pleasing to score some runs but there is still a lot of work to do. Hopefully we can get those last seven wickets quite quickly.

"Jonesy batted really well. He has been in and out of the team and it was really good for him to score some runs and under pressure as well.

"We said the first hour would be key and we played and missed a bit but you need a bit of luck in a big partnership. We got through it and the magic spray did the trick after I got hit in the ribs by Josh Tongue."