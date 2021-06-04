Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire all-rounder Keith Barker made 33 in a seventh-wicket partnership of 87 with Lewis McManus

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 360: Gregory 107, Van der Merwe 88; Barker 6-72 Hampshire 285-7: McManus 91*, Northeast 67, Barker 33; Davey 3-69 Hampshire (5 pts) trail Somerset (6 pts) by 75 runs Match scorecard

An unbeaten 91 from wicketkeeper Lewis McManus kept Hampshire in contention against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors recovered from 31-3 early on in reply to Somerset's 360 to close on 285-7 thanks to valuable middle and lower-order partnerships.

McManus and Keith Barker (33) added 87 for the seventh wicket while Felix Organ (21 not out) helped add an unbroken 50 for the eighth by stumps.

Josh Davey (3-69) proved the pick of the disciplined Somerset bowlers.

Sam Northeast (67) also made a hard-fought half-century earlier in the innings as he and skipper James Vince put on 66 for the fourth wicket.

But just as they seemed to be settling, Vince fell to a loose back foot drive off Davey and Hampshire also lost Liam Dawson (3) and Northeast before tea to leave them in trouble at 148-6.

Barker and McManus fought back in the evening session until the left-handed all-rounder failed to make the most of being dropped by Somerset wicketkeeper Steve Davies off Davey.

He was dismissed the very next ball when edging to Lewis Gregory at second slip.

But Organ, who has previously opened in first-class cricket for Hampshire, picked up the mantle alongside McManus to help him move within nine runs of what would be just his second first-class century.

Hampshire will resume on the third day still 75 runs behind with three wickets in hand.

Hampshire top scorer Lewis McManus:

"We set out our stall to bat all day and would have taken the position we are in at the start.

"There is still a bit in the pitch for the seamers, so we need to get as near to or past Somerset's first innings score if we can .

"My last century was a couple of years ago, so hopefully I can put that right in the morning. Somerset bowled really well, but we will back our own seamers on that pitch."

Somerset seamer Marchant de Lange:

"There were times when we could have shown a bit more patience. I probably erred a bit on the short side, but overall I felt we bowled well.

"I felt good out there. With each appearance for Somerset, I am feeling less nervous and more relaxed.

"It is definitely a step up on bowling for Glamorgan in the Second Division of the Championship, but I am relishing the challenge."