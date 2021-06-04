Last updated on .From the section Counties

Callum Parkinson took six wickets in total on day two

LV= County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Leicestershire 451: Harris 148, Ackermann 57, Hill 56 Gloucestershire 158: Hammond 67, Parkinson 5-45, Ackermann 3-55 & 5-1: Parkinson 1-4 Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Leicestershire (7 pts) by 288 runs Match scorecard

Callum Parkinson took 5-45 as Leicestershire skittled Gloucestershire for 158 to take complete control of their County Championship match.

With Marcus Harris' 148 having guided Leicestershire to 357-5 on day one, the hosts piled up 451 before at last being bowled out after lunch on day two.

Gloucestershire looked well set at 48-0 in reply, but collapsed to 158 all out despite 67 from Miles Hammond.

Following on with a 293-run deficit, Chris Dent then fell to leave them 5-1.

Gloucestershire openers Dent and Hammond had been tasked with negotiating a tricky five-over spell at the end of the second evening, but Parkinson capped a fine day for both him and his team by removing Dent with what was scheduled to be the penultimate ball.

They will now resume day three 288 runs behind and needing a huge second-innings batting performance to avoid defeat.

Spinner Parkinson, 24, bowled superbly throughout Gloucestershire's first innings, dismissing Ian Cockbain and Ryan Higgins in successive balls and then ending Hammond's 107-ball stay to put the home team in command.

Hammond, who struck a half-century against Surrey in their last match, was the only visiting batsman to make 20 or more.