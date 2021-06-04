Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Norwell is Warwickshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 23

LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two): Warwickshire 274 & 132-7: Hain 46; Cohen 3-26 Derbyshire 121: Godleman 32; Miles 5-30, Norwell 4-24 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Derbyshire (3 pts) by 285 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire set up a good victory chance in their Group One County Championship game against Derbyshire as 18 wickets tumbled on day two.

After losing their last wicket in the fourth over of the day to be bowled out for 274, the Bears then skittled the hosts for 121 in their first innings.

Pacemen Craig Miles (5-30) and Liam Norwell (4-24) starred with the ball.

Warwickshire closed on 132-7 in their second innings, leading by 285, with Sam Hain making 46.

Derbyshire's first innings lasted less than 40 overs as their batsmen had no answer to Miles and Norwell, with seven falling for single-figure scores.

They looked in the contest at 76-2, but Wayne Madsen's dismissal by Miles sparked the loss of their final eight wickets for 45 runs as they conceded a first-innings deficit of 153.

The Bears then slumped to 18-3 in their second innings before Hain's patient knock helped them build a substantial lead.

Hain was lbw to Michael Cohen (3-26) and Tim Bresnan and Michael Burgess fell late on to leave Warwickshire seven down, but they already have enough runs to set Derbyshire a tough target.

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Brooke Guest:

"Our bowlers have done a really good job to get us back in the game.

"We definitely feel in a position that we can go out there and win this game as long as we start well ith the ball.

"Our batting hasn't lived up to what it can do but it's not far away from producing a game winning innings. All it takes is one person to get a big hundred and we are right in this game."

Warwickshire fast bowler Craig Miles:

"It's nice to get five wickets and bowl out Derbyshire for 121 but we're slightly disappointed.

"Ideally we would have liked to be only four or five down as opposed to seven.

"But we're still ahead of the game and there's still plenty in the wicket. If we bowl anything like we did second time around it should be tough work for Derbyshire."