Just five points separated Group One leaders Essex and second-placed Nottinghamshire before the start of the match

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day two): Nottinghamshire 248-6: Clarke 57*, Mullaney 55, James 54; Siddle 3-76 Essex: Yet to bat Essex 2 pts, Nottinghamshire 1 pt - No play Friday due to rain Match scorecard

Persistent rain and a wet outfield prevented any play on day two of the County Championship game between Essex and Nottinghamshire at Chelmsford.

Umpires Ian Blackwell and Neil Mallender called off any chance of action just before 16:00 BST after an early tea interval had been taken.

Joe Clarke's unbeaten 57 helped Nottinghamshire make 248-6 on day one.

He recovered from retiring hurt on 11 when Essex seamer Sam Cook struck him on the right hand with a delivery.

