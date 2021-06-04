Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Test (day three of five) New Zealand 378: Conway 200, Nicholls 61, Robinson 4-75 England 111-2: Burns 59*, Root 42* England trail by 267 runs Scorecard

Persistent rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

Wet weather is forecast for much of Friday afternoon in London.

The rain has interrupted what is shaping up to be a tight contest, with England 111-2 in reply to New Zealand's 378.

Better weather is predicted for Saturday and Sunday, the final two days of the match.

The option to make up lost time at the beginning of those days has been declined, with overs instead being added to the end of each day.

Devon Conway's 200 on Test debut was the cornerstone of New Zealand's total, while Rory Burns and Joe Root will resume on 59 and 42 respectively for England.

The second and final Test of the series gets under way at Edgbaston on 10 June.