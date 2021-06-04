Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Reece Topley has played 13 one-day internationals and six T20s for England

Fast bowler Reece Topley is likely to miss all of Surrey's T20 Blast campaign after suffering a side strain.

The 27-year-old left-armer sustained an injury to his right side while playing in a second XI match against Essex this week.

Topley is set to be out for between four and six weeks, and is also expected to miss County Championship games against Hampshire and Somerset.

He has taken 15 wickets in four first-class outings for Surrey this season.