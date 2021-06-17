World Test Championship final: New Zealand and India 'excited' for historic final

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Hampshire Bowl

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli
The winners of the World Test Championship final will receive £1.1m in prize money and the losers £570,000
Men's World Test Championship final: India v New Zealand
Venue: Hampshire Bowl Date: 18-22 June (reserve day on 23 June) Time: 10:30 BST
"It is exciting. It is a one-off and we know in cricket anything can happen."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson knows better than most that almost anything can indeed happen on a cricket field.

Now the Black Caps, two years on from their agonising World Cup final defeat, meet all-powerful India as the two sides play for cricketing history.

Over the next five - possibly six - days in Southampton, one of the two nations will be crowned the first Test world champions.

"I have no doubt it will be widely followed and fans all around the world are excited to watch it unfold," Williamson added. "We are just fortunate to be involved in it."

Though doubters remain, the inaugural, Covid-19-hit edition of the World Test Championship has served up an intriguing, showpiece final featuring the two standout men's Test teams, each packed with world-class talent.

"This is not one-day cricket or a Twenty20 game that is finished in a few hours," India captain Virat Kohli said.

"This is a hard grind over a period of five days and something we take a lot of pride in.

"We understand the type of cricket we have played to get here in the final. We are just excited to get on the field and start this Test match."

line

India XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Fans and a sixth day at the inaugural showpiece

The final - switched from Lord's to Southampton because of the pandemic - is the culmination of two-and-a-half years of men's Test cricket, after the World Test Championship was introduced in 2019 to give greater context to the longest format.

India and New Zealand qualified courtesy of topping the nine-team points table, with Kohli's side first and the Black Caps second.

Around 3,200 spectators will be allowed into the Ageas Bowl each day and the ground will be close to a sell-out for the first four days.

Wednesday has been scheduled as a reserve day to allow for the making up of time lost during the match.

The sixth day will only be used to reclaim lost time, however.

If no result is possible across five full regular days, the £1.7m prize money pot and the Test mace, the trophy previously awarded to the top-ranked men's Test team, will be shared and the teams named joint winners.

Favourites? Who knows...

Graphic: New Zealand have won seven of their past eight Tests

A case can be made for either New Zealand or India being favourites.

India are cricket's powerhouse. They topped the Test Championship table and will field a fearsome team of superstars including batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Their bowling attack is boosted by the fit-again quick Mohammad Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who line up alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

But India's only defeat in their past eight series was against New Zealand, when Williamson's side won a home series 2-0 at the start of 2020.

Relative minnows in terms of finance and population, the Black Caps have won seven of their past eight Tests, drawing the other.

How the bowling compares
IndiaTest averageWicketsTest averageWicketsNew Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah22.108428.31309Tim Southee
Mohammad Shami27.5818027.85287Trent Boult
Ishant Sharma32.2030326.38226Neil Wagner
Ravichandran Ashwin24.6940915.1539Kyle Jamieson
Ravindra Jadeja24.3222046.2737Matt Henry
30.4626Ajaz Patel

They arrive at the final on the back of their recent series win over England - a contest which gave them ideal preparation to face India, whose last Test was in March.

Unlike India, New Zealand resisted the urge to name their side on Thursday.

Their toughest task will be deciding which of their bowlers - quicks Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry and spinner Ajaz Patel - miss out.

How the batting compares
IndiaTest averageTest averageNew Zealand
Shubman Gill34.3641.84Tom Latham
Rohit Sharma46.6976.50Devon Conway
Cheteshwar Pujara46.5953.60Kane Williamson
Virat Kohli52.3745.76Ross Taylor
Ajinkya Rahane41.2843.40Henry Nicholls
Rishabh Pant45.2637.89BJ Watling

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew:

This will be a historic match for Test cricket. It is good to give relevance to Test cricket.

There are still people who remain to be convinced about the Test Championship, including the International Cricket Council itself whose tournament it is. Let's see how it pans out.

I am not sure if the split prize money for a draw will work because you wonder if a team on the final day would go for broke or lock up and say "we'll take the money, thanks".

That said, both teams are worthy finalists and the match is evenly poised.

After what happened with the super over in the 2019 World Cup final there will be a lot of people who want New Zealand to win. The wet weather that is forecast will suit their seam bowlers and will even the match up.

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:57

    Even though I want India to win, I wouldn’t be disappointed if New Zealand wins. All I wish is we get to see a great game going down to wire. Not sure what plans the weather god has!

  • Comment posted by nonbeliever, today at 17:43

    There is only going to be one winner in this one. I.e. the rain.

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 17:42

    Please win NZ and do the world of cricket a favour
    Thank you

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:41

    Don't think I'll bother watching. The test match and over rate at Bristol is too pulsating to miss.

    • Reply posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:46

      Cricket Fan replied:
      Thanks mate, no one asking you to watch. Enjoy the rainy days ahead!

  • Comment posted by tony d, today at 17:41

    The Kiwis have always been my second team since I started watching and playing cricket back in the 1960's but I also admire India. Hope its a close match whatever the outcome.

  • Comment posted by Mertornottomert , today at 17:38

    Fingers crossed for a NZ win. Not many teams are as universally popular or liked. Humble, skillfull and from what I gather really decent blokes.

  • Comment posted by johnny, today at 17:32

    I vote for the Kiwi's. Hinry, Brit, Divon and co. Love the ixcents!

  • Comment posted by Klopps Kop, today at 17:29

    It's going to rain. I'll planned finale to an event that ran for 2 years. Typical icc

    • Reply posted by tony d, today at 17:39

      tony d replied:
      No, typical English summer weather.

