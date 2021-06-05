Dawid Malan had only previously made one double century, his career-best 219 in his previous innings for Yorkshire against Derbyshire in the Bob Willis Trophy last August

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day three) Sussex 313 & 38-0: Brown 127, Ibrahim 55; Thompson 3-53 Yorkshire 558: Malan 199, Ballance 77; Atkins 5-98 Sussex (4 pts) trail Yorkshire (7 pts) by 207 runs Match scorecard

Dawid Malan missed out on a double century but his 199 against Sussex at Emerald Headingley was still enough to ease Yorkshire into a strong position.

The Tykes ended day three 207 runs ahead, needing all 10 Sussex second-innings wickets to win.

But it was England T20 specialist who showed his red-ball class as Yorkshire were bowled out for 558 after tea.

Sussex openers Ali Orr, on 23, and Tom Haines, on 12, then saw out the final 23 overs of the day to close on 38-0.

Malan's last innings for Yorkshire was his career-best 219 in the Bob Willis Trophy last August.

He would have become Yorkshire's first player to post double hundreds in two consecutive first-class innings' had he reached 200 again.

But he was bowled by Irish off-spinner Jack Carson just one run short.

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan:

"Everything they told me about Headingley being green and seaming around hasn't happened, thankfully. The wicket played slow, and it was nice to cash in.

"It's the first time they've seen the sun up here. It's a totally different game here when it's not cloudy. There's hardly been any movement.

"Hopefully it breaks up a bit and Dom Bess can show what a quality spinner he is and put us in a position to win. It's not turning by any imagination, but for him to come here and have to work batsmen out and find a way to win, it's a fantastic situation for him to be in."

Sussex bowler Jamie Atkins:

"It was great to be out with the boys all day. We stuck at it really well, and I was delighted to pick up five at the end.

"When Malan was past a hundred, it was almost like, 'Where do I bowl to him?' We were trying to get him off strike for large parts of their innings.

"He's a top quality batsman. It's a privilege to bowl to someone like him and Gary Ballance, players you grew up watching on TV."