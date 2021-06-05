Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Westley's 71 is the highest score in the match so far

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Nottinghamshire 293: Clarke 67, Mullaney 55, James 54; Harmer 4-71 Essex 180-7: Westley 71; Hutton 3-48 Essex (2 pts) trail Notts (4 pts) by 113 runs Match scorecard

Essex's Group One game against Nottinghamshire seems destined for a draw after the hosts avoided the follow-on at Chelmsford.

Following Friday's washout, Notts resumed on 248-6 in their first innings and were all out for 293.

Joe Clarke added 10 to his overnight score before spinner Simon Harmer (4-71) removed him for 67.

Essex were in trouble at 15-3, but captain Tom Westley's 71 helped them close on 180-7, still 113 behind.

Westley was bowled by Liam Patterson-White to leave Essex 143-6, just one short of the follow-on target of 144.

Adam Wheater was then out to the next ball by Lyndon James, but Shane Snater and Harmer's unbroken stand in the final hour of play settled any Essex nerves.