Central Sparks made it three wins from three as they thrashed Southern Vipers, the only other side with a 100 per cent Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy record.

Sparks captain Eve Jones hit 55 to help her side run up 224, before they then bowled out the reigning champions cheaply for 104 to win by 120 runs.

Emily Arlott took four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Northern Diamonds hammered Sunrisers to go second, while South East Stars also won to sit third.

Stars, who beat Western Storm comfortably by six wickets, and Diamonds are now on nine points, along with Vipers, who drop to fourth - all four points behind new leaders Sparks.

Arlott makes a name for herself

Vipers seemed to have control at Hove when they had Sparks 57-3, before Jones and Gwen Davies put on 71 in 16 overs.

With a decent total to defend, Arlott then took over the show, to finish with 5-29, the highlight of which was those four scalps in one over.

The 23-year-old Worcestershire seamer trapped Maia Bouchier on the crease with the first ball of her fourth over before claiming her hat-trick with the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries.

Georgia Elwiss was also leg before wicket, Charlie Dean superbly caught by the diving Amy Jones behind the stumps and Ella McCaughan bowled through the gate.

Arlott, watched by England head coach Lisa Keightley, could have had a sixth wicket had Gwen Davies not dropped Danni Wyatt when she was on four. The England international went on to make 61, her third successive half-century.

"I was so engrossed in the game that it wasn't until we were in the huddle afterwards that the other girls told me I'd taken a hat-trick," said Arlott. "I took one when I was 13 in a club game in Worcestershire, so it's a really special feeling.

Vipers coach Charlotte Edwards said: "We just weren't good enough but it's not often that I can say that. They are a resilient bunch and I fully expect them to come back strongly against Western Storm."

Shine on you crazy Diamonds

Northern Diamonds enjoyed their second successive win as they polished off bottom club Sunrisers inside three hours at Fenner's.

England internationals Katharine Brunt (3-10) and Jenny Gunn (3-11) did the main damage as Sunrisers were bowled out for just 53 in 29.1 overs.

Only two Sunrisers batters, captain Amara Carr (17) and number 10 Gaya Gole (10) made double figures.

Diamonds then knocked off the runs inside eight overs on 54-1.

Top scorer was Extras, on 24 (made up of 18 wides and six leg-byes). Captain Hollie Armitage was still there at the end on 14, while Nat Sciver was unbeaten on 9.

"It was an outstanding performance," said Armitage. "The bowlers really set the tone. The pitch maybe helped a little bit, but the bowlers just bowled in really consistent areas.

"Jen's fantastic to lean upon. So much experience and just bowls stump to stump."

Stars walks through the Storm

Alice Davidson-Richards hit her highest ever list A score as South East Stars saw off Western Storm at The Oval.

Davidson-Richards shared a second wicket stand of 154 with fellow England hopeful Sophia Dunkley as the Stars made 249-4.

Both made 92 as their six-wicket win was secured with 41 balls to spare.

Earlier, England skipper Heather Knight had top scored for Storm with 73 in their total of 245-8.

Storm captain Sophie Luff made 55, while Tash Farrant took 4-58.

Who's up next?

Sunday 6 June: Thunder v Lightning (Chester Boughton Hall, 10:30 BST).

Saturday 12 June: Central Sparks v Thunder (New Road, Worcester, 10:30 BST), Lightning v Sunrisers (Loughborough, 10:30 BST), Northern Diamonds v South East Stars (Leeds, 10:30 BST), Western Storm v Southern Vipers (Taunton, 10:30 BST).