NZ on top despite battling Burns century

England face the prospect of batting to save the first Test against New Zealand despite Rory Burns' determined 132 on day four at Lord's.

Burns dragged England to 275 after they side found themselves 140-6 when three wickets fell for no runs.

The left-hander should have been stumped on 77 and was dropped on 88, but kept England afloat by adding 63 with debutant Ollie Robinson, who made 42, and 52 with last man James Anderson.

New Zealand were still able to secure a first-innings advantage of 103, pace bowler Tim Southee superb in taking 6-43.

In the face of some threatening England bowling, the tourists reached 62-2 by the close - both wickets fell to Robinson - to extend their lead to 165.

With Friday lost to rain, a draw is the most likely result, although New Zealand could declare on Sunday and leave England about two sessions to survive on a pitch that is becoming increasingly uneven.