Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ali Orr made 67 on his debut but was bowled by England spinner Dom Bess

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four) Sussex 313 & 215: Orr 67, Thomason 52; Bess 4-51, Willey 3-26 Yorkshire 558: Malan 199, Ballance 77; Atkins 5-98 Yorkshire (23 pts) beat Sussex (4 pts) by an innings and 30 runs Match scorecard

Dom Bess and David Willey bowled Yorkshire to an innings victory over Sussex, who came within five overs of batting out for a draw.

Half-centuries from Sussex debutant Ali Orr (67) and Aaron Thomason (52) looked to have given the visitors hope.

But Bess (4-51) and Willey (3-26) sparked a collapse as Sussex lost five wickets for seven runs after tea.

Ben Brown (22) and Jamie Atkins (10no) dug in before Steven Patterson bowled Brown.

Sussex began the day on 38-0, needing to pass 245 to make Yorkshire bat again.

Orr, 20, completed a dogged debut fifty but had to watch as Tom Haines (24) fell to Bess and Stiaan van Zyl was out first ball in the next over, caught behind off Jordan Thompson.

After lunch, Bess bowled Orr to break a third-wicket stand of 64 off 35 overs with Thomason, who reached his half-century shortly after tea, with Yorkshire still needing six wickets.

But his dismissal triggered a dramatic five-over collapse that swung the match decisively in Yorkshire's favour.

Three balls after dislodging Thomason, Bess accounted for 16-year-old Danial Ibrahim before Willey also struck twice in one over, removing Jack Carson and Stuart Meaker.

When Willey had Henry Crocombe caught behind for a duck, victory seemed inevitable - but Brown and Atkins dug in superbly, seeing off 68 of the 100 balls remaining, before Patterson struck.