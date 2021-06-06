Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Tammy Beaumont shared big stands with Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce

Tammy Beaumont's 89 and Kirstie Gordon's 4-23 inspired Lightning to their first win in this season's Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy with a 134-run victory over Thunder in Chester.

Beaumont put on 74 for the first wicket with Sarah Bryce (24) and 98 for the second wicket with Kathryn Bryce (74).

Teresa Graves and Lucy Higham added 43 as Lightning reached 259-5 in 50 overs.

England off-spinner Gordon twice took two wickets in the same over with Thunder falling well short on 125.

England batter Beaumont and Kathryn Bryce's stand of 98 came off 117 balls and Lightning were 171-2 with a little under 13 overs to bowl.

Wickets for Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone and Emma Lamb slowed things down a little but Graves and Higham's late burst set a good target.

Lamb's 42 from 58 balls got Thunder off to a steady start in response but Gordon's two wickets in three balls started the rot.

They lost five wickets for 13 runs in the space of six overs, with Higham (3-10) starring before Gordon took two in two balls.

Stands of 27 and 22 for the final two wickets delayed the inevitable, Hartley making 26, but Sophie Munro completed victory.

Who's up next?

Saturday 12 June: Central Sparks v Thunder (New Road, Worcester, 10:30 BST), Lightning v Sunrisers (Loughborough, 10:30 BST), Northern Diamonds v South East Stars (Leeds, 10:30 BST), Western Storm v Southern Vipers (Taunton, 10:30 BST).