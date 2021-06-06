England v New Zealand: Dom Sibley fifty secures first-Test draw at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments2071

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day five of five)
New Zealand 378 (Conway 200) & 169-6 dec (Robinson 3-26)
England 275 (Burns 132, Southee 6-43) & 170-3 (Sibley 60*, Root 40)
Match drawn; two-Test series level at 0-0
Scorecard; Schedule

England resisted the temptation of a final-day chase against New Zealand, doggedly batting through to secure a draw in the first Test at Lord's.

New Zealand's lunchtime declaration on 169-6 left the tantalising prospect of England chasing 273 in 75 overs.

However, the target was never seriously pursued, with England instead opting for a safety-first approach led by Dom Sibley's vigilant unbeaten 60 from 207 balls.

England had reached 170-3 when a draw was agreed with five overs remaining.

The second and final Test of the series at Edgbaston begins on Thursday.

To chase or not to chase?

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's declaration at the end of a morning when his side bumped along at five runs an over was designed to entice England into a chase that could bring about their downfall.

Perhaps a carefree attempt at a remarkable win would have been a fitting conclusion to England's first home Test in front of spectators since 2019 on a sun-drenched afternoon at Lord's.

However, it is understandable that England opted for caution given the inexperience of their team, the absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the quality of the opposition and the deterioration of the pitch.

This has been a Test where New Zealand have held the upper hand, with their chance of winning severely hampered by the loss of the third day to rain.

Some will argue that England should have made a better fist of the chase, but they instead chose to be on level terms going into the series decider.

Questions after England's difficult week

This has been an uncomfortable week for England for one major reason.

Historical tweets of a racist and sexist nature from debutant Ollie Robinson were a direct contradiction to a message of anti-discrimination the home side displayed on the first morning.

On the field, Robinson was impressive in taking seven wickets and scoring 42 runs, but his actions in 2012 and 2013 leave his immediate international future in doubt.

Plenty of young batsmen will go to Edgbaston in need of a score. Zak Crawley followed his two in the first innings with the same in the second, again aiming a loose drive at Tim Southee.

Dan Lawrence and debutant James Bracey failed to score in their only innings, while Ollie Pope's cameos are hardly enough to guarantee a long-term place.

At least Sibley ended his run of six successive single-figure scores in Tests, albeit in turgid fashion.

England also have to decide if they want to field a specialist spinner at Edgbaston after the selection of a four-man pace attack and the omission of Jack Leach at Lord's.

Sibley digs in after New Zealand burst

From 62-2 overnight, New Zealand immediately showed their intent, with Ross Taylor's sweep for six off Robinson a particular highlight.

Rain brought an early lunch and with it the surprise declaration, but there was never an indication England would take the bait.

After his first-innings century, left-hander Rory Burns was troubled by uneven bounce outside his off stump and edged Neil Wagner to second slip. When Crawley fell, New Zealand had an opportunity with almost 43 overs remaining.

By this point, Sibley was digging in. He prodded and poked, only playing at the ball when absolutely necessary.

Root was marginally more enterprising, yet there arrived a point when the crowd erupted into ironic cheers when either man showed signs of aggression.

Wagner trapping Root for 40 lbw encouraged New Zealand to press on, leaving Pope to accompany Sibley in the gathering gloom.

Were England right to turn down chase?

England captain Joe Root told BBC Sport: "On another surface it would have been a very juicy target. The carrot was dangled.

"But the way the wicket was behaving, especially against the new ball, was difficult. It would have been nice to see after the 20-over mark if we could have a sniff at it, but unfortunately that wasn't to be."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on BBC Test Match Special: "We were also looking forward to a lively afternoon.

"We thought there'd be a few more inconsistencies out of the surface. We saw glimpses but didn't see it regularly enough, and it just sort of fizzled out a bit.

"No doubt the England camp would have wanted to get a really strong base to have a crack at that. it's always a fine balance on the last day."

Root 'didn't trust his batters' - Vaughan on why England opted against chase

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "It's an opportunity missed - a decent crowd, no Test match Championship points up for grabs.

"Williamson wanted to have a go for it. England have just not shown that intent. Why don't we have a bit of a go and if we lose three or four wickets, then we'll shut up shop. But to not to have got to that stage...

"It's disappointing for many fans in the ground."

Former England spinner Vic Marks: "England are meant to be an improving, up-and-coming team. There was so much to gain, for a young team, to explore what might be possible. All they've managed to improve is their ability to grind out a draw."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

2070 comments

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, at 19:26 6 Jun

    Never mind about the draw, how about the Robinson nonsense?

    It will be a bad joke if England drop him. A really, really bad one.

    • Reply posted by AlexMc93, at 19:32 6 Jun

      AlexMc93 replied:
      If that happens, then they should trawl through the tweets of ALL the current squad from when they were 18.
      I'll also be supporting NZ if they do drop Robinson for this pathetic, petty reason!

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, at 19:38 6 Jun

    Who do the British public want to win the world test championship final?

    Vote up NZ or down India. You decide.

    • Reply posted by cjb, at 19:41 6 Jun

      cjb replied:
      You tell me -

      The most arrogant conceited self centred cricket captain on the planet

      Or the gentleman Kane.

      No contest mate.

  • Comment posted by Whatever it takes , at 19:45 6 Jun

    Just wanted to say a big thank you to New Zealand

    Play the game the right way, hard but fair no dramas. Players walk when they are out, they give it their all even down to a very sporting declaration

    A credit to your Country and yourselves

    Black cap doffed

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 05:33

      Perry Taine replied:
      Could not agree more, well said,

  • Comment posted by JonnyCee, at 19:38 6 Jun

    If everyone was penalised for stupid things they'd said and done while an obscure teenager, the remark 'leave his immediate international future in doubt' would stand scrutiny. You must be joking. Grow up. Ollie Robinson did.

    • Reply posted by Dave s, at 19:44 6 Jun

      Dave s replied:
      Unfortunately it's the way of the modern world. Don't know what Robinson said and I ain't that bothered just ridiculous something he said 8 years ago is brought up now.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, at 19:17 6 Jun

    Very disappointing. I'm not suggesting we would have won; I doubt that we would have. And I understand any points about the fragility of our batting, about lack of batsmen's patience in the modern game, etc.

    But! We. Didn't. Even. Try. First Test match with a crowd back & we're as limp as a past-sell-by lettuce leaf. Very disappointing.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, at 19:30 6 Jun

      Brass Eye replied:
      It was a difficult pitch for a run chase, it was the right thing to do in not losing your first test match of the Summer.

  • Comment posted by Daveylee, at 19:23 6 Jun

    Hats off to the NZ captain for the declaration and trying top make a game of it. Disappointing not to at least make an attempt at the chase ; only chasing 3.6 an over , they did not have to be hitting 6s and 4s ..just keep the scoreboard ticking over and put some pressure back on the bowlers ..after all its a day 4 pitch, not a day 5!

    • Reply posted by wilts123, at 19:35 6 Jun

      wilts123 replied:
      As NZ had enough runs not to loose it was hardly a sporting declaration . Pressure would have been on England chasing a decent 2nd innings total . They would have lost

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, at 19:24 6 Jun

    When the highlight of a day 5 test match is a man putting his rain coat on backwards you know it's not been great. Just a massive lack of ambition fellas.

    • Reply posted by Whiterose, at 20:12 6 Jun

      Whiterose replied:
      Devon Conway & Rory Burns may disagree with you, as might Tim Southee who will all have entries on the honours board, which raincoat man will certainly not. ;)

  • Comment posted by Stop woke madness now, at 19:14 6 Jun

    Fair play to Williamson for trying to make game of it but England were never going to give it a go. Firstly, without the likes of Bairstow, Buttler and Stokes they are a team of plodders, nudgers and nurdlers. Secondly, Root is far too cautious and boring as a captain, he’d never risk losing by trying to win.

    • Reply posted by steggsyn, at 19:21 6 Jun

      steggsyn replied:
      We keep being fed we've got promising young players. When will they deliver? A part time wicket keeper who can't keep nor bat. Gawd help us.

  • Comment posted by football, at 19:17 6 Jun

    It's better to have tried and lost than not have tried at all. Boring England.

    • Reply posted by WurzelJ, at 19:29 6 Jun

      WurzelJ replied:
      Agree, boring England and a boring captain.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, at 19:23 6 Jun

    They are doing their best to kill test cricket with the pathetically poor over rates and refusing to go for a generous declaration. It is a very sad spectacle these days

    • Reply posted by wilts123, at 19:37 6 Jun

      wilts123 replied:
      Hardly generous given only 2 sessions left . Williamson was safe with nothing to lose . It was not a ODI total to chase down but a 2nd innings test score

  • Comment posted by dai, at 19:29 6 Jun

    What has English cricket become? Tedious. Unadventurous. Witless. New Zealand (A team of real cricket players) throw them a challenge. What do England do. Just grind a draw, terrified of taking risks! What a bunch of losers! Another sport neutered

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 07:20

      bob replied:
      I thought your comment was a bit strong when I first read it - then I thought again - yup!! absolutely right!!

  • Comment posted by PaulTG, at 19:26 6 Jun

    What was wrong with having a go from the start, with an opener fresh from a century and others around him? If we'd lost a couple of quick wickets, then shut up shop, but at least have some semblance of an effort to win. Very negative, especially with the first spectators in the ground for months. Poor show from Root and the management.

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 19:51 6 Jun

      Dave replied:
      If England had lost a couple of wickets early on, then 'shut up shop' - which is what they did from the start, and lost 3 wickets - it would have taken NZ into the tail, play would have gone on, and England would have lost.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, at 19:41 6 Jun

    Since being voted player of the season in 2020, Chris Woakes has been left out of the England side for 15 matches in a row, in all formats of the game. Can someone in the media please ask the England management why this is? Thanks.

    • Reply posted by TODS, at 19:43 6 Jun

      TODS replied:
      “rested”.

      after playing 3 games in the last 6 months.

  • Comment posted by GGS, at 19:23 6 Jun

    Shameful. Joe root is a great batsmen but average and defensive captain. Aus-Ind series in January was so good because there was fighting cricket. Really awful performance from England. Wonder of Morgan would have gone for the win in Joe's place

    • Reply posted by wilts123, at 19:38 6 Jun

      wilts123 replied:
      It was a Test match , not a ODI with bowling and fielding restrictions .

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, at 19:17 6 Jun

    Everything that’s wrong with test cricket in 4 days ... all sport should be played to win not congratulating yourselves for a boring draw

    • Reply posted by Dan , at 19:50 6 Jun

      Dan replied:
      Go watch other sport then.....
      Obviously you don’t watch or appreciate the finer points if test cricket !!

  • Comment posted by Bic bluffest wicket, at 19:15 6 Jun

    Thank Bob that snoozefest is finally over! Root was obviously inspired by England's performance in Eurovision, as he gets "null points" for his efforts as captain.

  • Comment posted by PJB, at 19:24 6 Jun

    This has been a total non event from the selection of an England "B" team to the lack of ambition in failing to try and make a game of it.

    If they want to promote the long format of the game this is definitely not the way to set about it,

    • Reply posted by matt1985, at 19:47 6 Jun

      matt1985 replied:
      Then maybe we need to look at scheduling. If the IPL had have been played in full, then it would only have finished last weekend. A lot of the England test squad played in the IPL this year, making them unavailable for this first test.

  • Comment posted by McMurphy1, at 19:23 6 Jun

    What a waste

    England have shown complete disrespect to the sporting Kiwis with their squad "rotation"

    This could have been one of the great day 5s

    • Reply posted by RU32, at 19:31 6 Jun

      RU32 replied:
      And the fans.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, at 19:31 6 Jun

    A very sporting declaration by New Zealand.

    It shows the total lack of confidence and ability in the England batting line-up that at no point did they even consider going for it !

    If they had no intention of chasing down the score... they could have at least used it as a learning exercise and sent Bracey in at 3 to see how he coped with Test quality bowling !

    • Reply posted by The Welsh Xavi, at 19:55 6 Jun

      The Welsh Xavi replied:
      It wasn't a sporting declaration at all.

      Williamson and NZ clearly felt their best chance to take 10 wickets would be if we tried to play some shots like Crawley and Lawrence did in the 1st innings.

      Brave maybe, but it's not like he was doing it to keep the spectators interested.

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, at 19:31 6 Jun

    Today has been a real downer for both English cricket and football.....

    A poor effort by England in this match... shutting up shop so early...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC