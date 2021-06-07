Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's George Dockrell sends the ball flying as he compiled 40 runs in the final ODI in Utrecht

Third one-day international, Utrecht Ireland 163 (49.2 overs): Tector 58, Dockrell 40; Klaassen 3-23 Netherlands 166-6 (45.5 overs): Myburgh 74, O'Dowd 36; Singh 3-29 Netherlands won by four wickets Scorecard

Ireland went down to a 2-1 series defeat against the Netherlands after losing Monday's final game by four wickets in Utrecht.

The tourists slipped to 28-3 before Harry Tector (58) and George Dockrell (40) put on an 89-run partnership.

But the last seven wickets fell for just 46 as the Irish were dismissed for a disappointing 163.

Netherlands openers Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd (36) set the foundation for a comfortable win as they made 166-6.

It leaves the Irish with just two wins from their opening nine World Cup Super League matches, with hopes fading of making the 2023 tournament in India.

The hosts won the opener before Ireland levelled thanks to half-centuries from captain Andrew Balbirnie and opener Paul Stirling.

Key duo fail to fire

Ireland are reliant on the pair firing and the team once again struggled after their early exits with Stirling out for five while Balbirnie added just 13 runs.

Tector and Dockrell gave the Irish hope but Simi Singh's unbeaten 21 was the only score in double figure after they were dismissed.

Fredrick Klaassen (3-23) and Logan van Beek (3-29) helped the Dutch helped limit the Irish to a modest total and set the Dutch on course for victory.

Myburgh hit three maximums and six boundaries with his opening stand of 66 with O'Dowd laying the foundation for an untroubled run chase.

Harry Tector plays a shot at SV Kampong in the third and final ODI against the Netherlands

The win was brought up with over four overs to spar while Singh was the best of the Irish bowlers as the spinner took 3-29.

"It's just really disappointing - there were a lot of big moments throughout the week that we just didn't win and the Dutch did," said Balbirnie.

"Hats off to them, they deserved to win two games out of three, and we go home with 10 points, and that's the way it is. It's been a difficult week for us, we've been really disappointed we haven't adapted to tough conditions, but no excuses there.

"There's no excuses from us - we came here to win games of cricket and we didn't win them. We'll take our 10 points and go with what we have - we've two big series coming up at home, so we've got to turn it around and put it right."