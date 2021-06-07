Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Haynes had been set to play for Worcestershire in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast this summer

Worcestershire batsman Jack Haynes is set to be out long-term after suffering a serious ankle injury.

The 20-year-old made his highest first-class score of 97 only last month but missed the Pears' recent County Championship defeat by Durham.

Haynes has had scans on the injury which the club doctor will assess.

"It is a real shame for him, but sadly it is something he is going to have to deal with," said Worcestershire head coach Alex Gidman. external-link

"It is a serious injury, so it is unlikely Jack will be involved for the foreseeable future. It's a blow."

Meanwhile, Pears and England pace bowler Pat Brown will miss the "first few games" of the T20 Blast with a back problem.