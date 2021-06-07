Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Allott took 549 first-class wickets for Lancashire during his playing career

Former Lancashire and England bowler Paul Allott will step down as the county's director of cricket at the end of the season.

The 64-year-old, who played 472 games for Lancashire in all competitions, has held the role since 2017.

He will remain involved with the club as a consultant on a range of issues including player recruitment.

"I feel that the time is now right to step back from my full-time duties," Allott said.

"I will continue to assist (head coach) Glen Chapple and Mark Chilton with recruitment and finding placements around the world to aid the development of our best young talent.

"And I'm excited to help the club to continue to grow its media and broadcast output over the next couple of years."

Allott played 13 Tests for England, making his debut at Old Trafford in 1981, as well as 13 one-day internationals.

"It is of great testament to the work Paul has done during his tenure as director of cricket that Lancashire Cricket has seen a regular production line of young, homegrown players reaching the first team over the last four years, none more so than the 2020 season which saw six homegrown players make their Lancashire debuts," said club president Sir Howard Bernstein.