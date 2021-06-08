Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Angelo Mathews was not named in Sri Lanka's 24-man squad

Experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been left out of Sri Lanka men's limited-overs tour of England.

Uncapped trio Dhananjaya Lakshan, Charith Asalanka and Ishan Jayaratne have been included ahead of 34-year-old Mathews, who has played 218 one-day and 78 Twenty20 internationals.

Mathews scored a century against England in the hosts' second-Test defeat in Galle earlier this year.

The short series starts on 23 June at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

Former Sri Lanka under-19 captain and all-rounder Asalanka, 23, has earned a long-anticipated call-up, while 22-year-old Lakshan impressed with the bat during the Lanka Premier League season. Seamer Jayaratne, 31, was selected following some fine performances in domestic one-day cricket.

Two T20 matches in Cardiff will be followed by a third at the Ageas Bowl on 26 June before the first of the series' three ODIs takes place at the Emirates Riverside three days later.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.