Kane Williamson was at a New Zealand nets session at Edgbaston on Tuesday

England v New Zealand: Second LV= Insurance Test Venue: Edgbaston Date: 10-14 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston to rest his troublesome left elbow.

The 30-year-old missed the Black Caps' one-day series against Bangladesh in March with the same issue.

Opening batsman Tom Latham will captain the tourists in Williamson's absence.

Will Young will come into the side to bat at number three, with pace bowler Trent Boult also expected to return for the game, which starts on Thursday.

Left-armer Boult only arrived in the UK on Friday, during the drawn first Test, with New Zealand coach Gary Stead saying before the series he did not expect him to feature against England.

However, the Kiwis look likely to rotate their pace attack as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton next week.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner will miss out after sustaining a cut to his left index finger during the first Test.

New Zealand are confident that Williamson, the world's number-one rated Test batsman, will be fit to play in the final.

"It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one," said Stead.

"He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

"The decision has been made very much with the World Test Championship final in mind."