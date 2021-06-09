Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Logan's two first-class outings came in 2018 and 2019

Kent have signed left-arm spinner James Logan on a short-term contract after he impressed during a trial with the club's second XI.

The 23-year-old, who has previously made two first-class appearances for Yorkshire, has agreed a two-month deal.

Logan returned figures of 0-22, 1-16 and 2-41 in T20 matches against Sussex, Middlesex and Surrey.

"James has shown his ability and has fully earned his opportunity with us," director of cricket Paul Downton said. external-link

"After the announcement that Imran Qayyum has unfortunately had to retire from first-class cricket due to injury, James will be a useful addition to our squad."