James Logan: Kent sign left-arm spinner on short-term deal
Kent have signed left-arm spinner James Logan on a short-term contract after he impressed during a trial with the club's second XI.
The 23-year-old, who has previously made two first-class appearances for Yorkshire, has agreed a two-month deal.
Logan returned figures of 0-22, 1-16 and 2-41 in T20 matches against Sussex, Middlesex and Surrey.
"James has shown his ability and has fully earned his opportunity with us," director of cricket Paul Downton said.
"After the announcement that Imran Qayyum has unfortunately had to retire from first-class cricket due to injury, James will be a useful addition to our squad."