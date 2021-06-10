England v New Zealand: Rory Burns & Dan Lawrence keep hosts afloat

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day one of five)
England 258-7: Burns 81, Lawrence 67*
New Zealand: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England were kept afloat by Dan Lawrence's battling 67 not out on a raucous first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

In front of a rowdy crowd of 18,000, the hosts found themselves 175-6 on a blameless pitch despite a fluent 81 from Rory Burns.

At one stage England lost three wickets for 13 runs and later James Bracey fell for a golden duck for his second nought in as many Test innings.

But Lawrence, in only his second home Test, added 47 with Olly Stone then an unbroken 36 with Mark Wood to drag England to 258-7.

A New Zealand side showing six changes from the drawn first Test exploited the hint of movement that was on offer.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult and Matt Henry and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed two wickets apiece.

All this on the day that James Anderson became England's most capped Test cricketer, playing his 162nd match to go past the record of Alastair Cook.

England struggle fails to dampen atmosphere

This was a poignant and emotional day for number of reasons, with the buoyant crowd never discouraged by England's indifferent performance.

There were 6,500 spectators allowed inside Lord's for each day of the drawn first Test, but this was perhaps the closest to normality experienced at any sport in England since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Not only that, but the controversy that began with the revelation of Ollie Robinson's historical tweets during the first Test has grown to include a number of other players and sparked a wider debate that even Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lent his view to.

The greeting England were given before play was spine-tingling, the 'moment of unity' to stand against discrimination was respectfully received and, from then on, the Hollies Stand partied for the duration.

The celebrations were not dampened by the insipid way in which a number of England batsmen surrendered their wickets.

By the end, Lawrence's continued presence allowed an optimism that the hosts may yet post a credible total.

Burns and Lawrence rise from wreckage

Burns made a dogged century - his first in Tests since November 2019 - at Lord's and followed it up with an innings full of confidence in Birmingham.

His fluency even rubbed off on Dom Sibley, who ground out the draw on the final day of the first Test but unfurled some eye-catching strokes in an opening stand of 72.

It was Sibley's dismissal that sparked England's mini collapse, leaving Burns to continue with light footwork, a high elbow and handsome cover drives.

When he fell, slicing to second slip, Lawrence was left in charge of the resistance after overcoming an early shout for lbw when he got in an ugly tangle against Boult.

The 23-year-old began with uncertainty but grew to play late against the seamers and with authority against Patel.

He clung on with Stone - the Warwickshire seamer in the England side for the suspended Robinson - then flourished in the company of Wood under the evening sun.

New Zealand chip away

Already without captain Kane Williamson and spinner Mitchell Santner, New Zealand lost wicketkeeper BJ Watling to a stiff back on the morning of the match, then made three more changes with next week's World Test Championship final in mind.

Still, led by returning left-armer Boult, the Black Caps carried a persistent threat, drawing England into a number of errors.

Sibley batted through the first session before edging one from Henry that left him, while Joe Root went feeling for another the right-armer got to move.

In between, Zak Crawley was drawn into driving at a wide one from Neil Wagner for a duck and, later, Ollie Pope was caught behind cutting Patel.

The worst came from Bracey, who played a big drive at his first ball, only to edge Boult to third slip.

New Zealand were held up by the stubborn Stone before he swiped at Patel, and were met by more defiance from Wood, who stared down the second new ball and overturned being caught behind off Boult.

Lawrence's innings 'exactly what England needed' - what they said

England opener Rory Burns on BBC Test Match Special: "It was very enjoyable to be batting with a crowd. They have been pretty vocal all day.

"Dan Lawrence has played beautifully - he's probably the one batsman who has played with some fluency and made it look quite easy at times. It is a massive feather in his cap."

Former England captain Alastair Cook: "Dan Lawrence's innings was exactly what England needed. The situation helped him because they lost a couple of wickets and he needed to build a partnership and he was able to attack and play his natural game."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "The support that Mark Wood and Olly Stone have given Dan Lawrence means England could still get to 300.

"You still feel like they'll be lucky to get the sort of score they imagined this morning when Joe Root won the toss."

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney: "It is pretty even. England took the first session, New Zealand took the second and the third session was pretty even. It is poised and England could go on tomorrow."

Comments

Join the conversation

544 comments

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, at 18:58 10 Jun

    Thank goodness for Burns and Lawrence as well as the important roles played by Stone and Wood, otherwise England would be up the creek. Robinson has been treated appallingly by the England management, the ECB and hid own team mates. Hardly had the first test ended than he was out the squad for this match yet others, we're told are bring investigated but none of them have been suspended. Shameful

    • Reply posted by TODS, at 19:01 10 Jun

      TODS replied:
      unfortunately a scape goat to placate the ongoing, aggressive woke witch hunts

  • Comment posted by cynic , at 18:48 10 Jun

    New tactic: instead of whining about players I want dropped I'll just dig up their social media history and take them out that way.

    • Reply posted by John T, at 19:01 10 Jun

      John T replied:
      As an aside, where is all this historical social media coming from? Could be a blessing in disguise to stop people passing it on

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, at 19:28 10 Jun

    So all the IPL boys are back in action, apart from...Chris Woakes. What is happening? Sorry to be boring but it is now 16 England games since he last played. How much rest can a man need or want?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, at 19:29 10 Jun

      duncan brownley replied:
      Ask the ECB ... They the Paymasters and have Control of Woakes.

  • Comment posted by No, at 18:44 10 Jun

    How refreshing it is to see an England batsman play in a positive way and not afraid to take on the bowling .... Well done Dan Lawrence!!

    • Reply posted by Rizla, at 18:58 10 Jun

      Rizla replied:
      Oh but you forget his last innings. It's "refreshing" when the batsman can pull it off, but if he gets out cheaply, you will be all over him for not playing the Test match way.

  • Comment posted by Fake news, at 19:12 10 Jun

    Can someone explain why it is okay to punish and drop Robinson but not Anderson ?
    If you are going to be a moral police, apply the rules evenly.

    • Reply posted by Skylander, at 19:18 10 Jun

      Skylander replied:
      No, but I can confirm it’s offensive for people without a sense of humour to display a sense of humour

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, at 18:44 10 Jun

    Not bad in the end. Was 169-6 at one point. Gotta a game on now.

    Crawley and Bracey just painful.

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, at 21:21 10 Jun

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Not just Crawley & Bracey. Even those scoring runs are excruciating to watch.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, at 18:38 10 Jun

    Bracey was a bit daft chasing that one first ball. Especially after his duck last time out.

    • Reply posted by Robot, at 18:40 10 Jun

      Robot replied:
      He's been taught by some of our "finest" over the years!

  • Comment posted by Weejeewoo, at 18:41 10 Jun

    I remember when Crawley got that big double hundred, so many articles about England finding the answer, interviews with his childhood coaches etc, recall thinking at the time this seems a tad premature.....

    • Reply posted by BRUCIEGILLS , at 19:49 10 Jun

      BRUCIEGILLS replied:
      I don't think there is a question of ability, at this present moment it's all in Crawley's head.
      Give the lad a week or two away from the set up after this test and clear his mind.
      If, after that, it doesn't work out then move on

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, at 18:39 10 Jun

    Firstly hats off to the Edgbaston ground staff great looking pitch with a bit of everything for both teams, secondly we've a great test match on our hands.
    Wonderful days Cricket.

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, at 22:10 10 Jun

      SammyValenteno replied:
      As the late, great, Henry Kissinger once said:

      "My God! If this is your sport, what the hell are your funerals like?"

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, at 19:35 10 Jun

    One thing that works in Zak’s favour. He doesn’t do social media.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, at 20:34 10 Jun

      boating-voter replied:
      One thing NOT in his favour...

      He doesn't do batting either.

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 19:51 10 Jun

    Feel really sorry for James Bracey. Clearly the young man is desperate to do well for his country and must be feeling dreadful this evening. Wish people would give him a break and lay off him a bit. He may not be good enough and might not be picked again for England. But at least he’s achieved more in his cricketing career than 99.9% of us posting on here. Hope he recovers to prove his ability

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, at 20:24 10 Jun

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      He's been selected as an international, if he doesn’t perform like one, he deserves to be criticised.
      If people make a mess of something that they are paid to do, they have achieved nothing.
      I'm not a fan of Billings, but he appears to have some idea about batting.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, at 19:19 10 Jun

    Another poor batting performance by the majority of the England batsmen.I have to question the batting coaches as none of them seem to learn from their mistakes. This is Test Cricket not T20.
    Bring back Ollie Robinson all is forgiven

    • Reply posted by Tailender, at 19:24 10 Jun

      Tailender replied:
      I do wonder what the batting coaches actually bring to the party?
      Repeatedly see poor shot selection, poor technique, poor decision making.
      Dont the coaches see this and work with the batsman to eradicate these mistakes?

  • Comment posted by david, at 19:59 10 Jun

    Playing 2 Test matches without a spinner in the team is a disgrace and shows totally inept selection. This is Test cricket played over 5 days and you need variety in your attack.

    • Reply posted by Chaz, today at 10:37

      Chaz replied:
      we don't have a spinner. Leach and Bess are woeful

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, at 18:36 10 Jun

    Glad to see Dan Lawrence show that he has the skill and mettle for Test Cricket. For me, him and Ollie Pope are the real deal.

    • Reply posted by cynic , at 18:47 10 Jun

      cynic replied:
      And Bairstow

  • Comment posted by TODS, at 18:53 10 Jun

    Some keep dishing up utter hogwash about how we won’t win the Ashes taking Anderson & Broad.

    Today again showed the real reason we’ll probably struggle - 4 batsmen contributing not enough, getting out again to poor shot selection.

    How much more can we accept of this mediocrity ?

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, at 22:12 10 Jun

      SammyValenteno replied:
      How would you suggest they fix the batting problem?

  • Comment posted by Tailender, at 19:21 10 Jun

    Crawley clearly out of touch and probably needs to be rested and given a chance to get some runs back with Kent.
    Dont write him off though. He is young and talented. He will learn and develop and should have a very bright future with England.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, at 20:23 10 Jun

      duncan brownley replied:
      All comes down to support Nd mentoring the player. Plus the player wants to listen and feed off it too and a Team Effort in getting it right.

  • Comment posted by GToon, at 19:05 10 Jun

    I look forward to reading the thoughts of the players on Twitter. Only joking!

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, at 22:11 10 Jun

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Hoping they are not racist, or sexist..

  • Comment posted by David McManus, at 19:09 10 Jun

    That batting line-up remains brittle

  • Comment posted by cliffbayfan, at 20:18 10 Jun

    England looking flaky without Buttler, Stokes, Moeen….not sure this is an opening partnership that is going to perform well in the Ashes…..EWCB have bottled it with Robinson….10 years ago….not condoning, but will Stokes, Morgan and numerous others be squeaky clean…scapegoat in heat of the moment?

    • Reply posted by UncleSatan, at 20:47 10 Jun

      UncleSatan replied:
      No, not a scapegoat his tweets were blatantly racist. Totally different from Stoles having a fracas in a pub.Do we want 14 year olds in cricket to think that racism is acceptable? Reckon he was lucky that Moeen and Jofra weren’t playing at Lords…..

  • Comment posted by davey bones, at 18:50 10 Jun

    After that diabolical shot in the first test, well done to Lawrence for coming back, still not sure he's good enough. Surely it's time to put Crawley out of his misery.

