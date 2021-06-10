Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Jamieson took three wickets in the first Test against England at Lord's last week, which ended as a draw

Surrey have signed New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as an overseas player for part of the T20 Blast and two County Championship matches.

The 26-year-old right-armer will link up with the south London side after the Black Caps face India in the World Test Championship final.

He will be available to make his debut against Middlesex in the T20 Blast match at The Kia Oval on 25 June.

He will remain with the squad until the end of the group stage.

Jamieson will also be eligible to feature in the Championship matches against Hampshire and Somerset next month.

The Auckland-born seamer has appeared in seven Test matches for New Zealand, with his 39 wickets coming at an average of 15.15.

He featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's curtailed Indian Premier League, and has taken 64 wickets at 23.56 in his 49 career T20 appearances.

His signing comes after Sean Abbott returned to Australia after suffering a hamstring injury on his Surrey debut last month, while fast bowler Kemar Roach was called up by the West Indies for international duty.