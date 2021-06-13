Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne impressed on his T20 Blast debut against Gloucestershire

BT20 Blast, Glamorgan v Essex Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Sunday 13 June Time :14:30 BST Coverage : Live ball-by-ball commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Radio Essex via BBC Sport website, plus match report; live on BBC Radio Essex DAB.

Glamorgan aim to bounce back from a narrow opening loss against Gloucestershire as they face Essex in the T20 Blast.

Essex have one win from two games after beating Somerset away and losing at home to Hampshire.

The crowd at Sophia Gardens is again limited to 1,000 under Welsh government rules.

An afternoon start means the county's current floodlight issues should not affect the match.

Their opening game against Gloucestershire finished in semi-darkness despite being moved forward an hour to a 17:30 start because of problems with one set of floodlights.

The next two home games, against Kent and Middlesex, could also start earlier than originally scheduled.

"Essex are always a strong team," said home captain Chris Cooke.

"These games come thick and fast, if you lose a game there's always another round the corner so you can get back on the train."

The high point of Glamorgan's match against Gloucestershire was a superb unbeaten 93 off 56 balls by Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, his first official T20 fifty.

"He timed it beautifully, he ran really well, he had great intensity and was set at the end so he could expand his game and look to hit the maximums, so it was a really well-constructed innings," Cooke told BBC Sport Wales.

"He's a class act and he'll adapt to any cricket of cricket he plays in.

"There were high-scoring games here last year and it looks as though it might be the same."

Although Glamorgan's attendance limits are lower than those of their English counterparts, Cooke is looking on the bright side.

"Hopefully we can get more and more throughout the competition, but even 1,000 makes a big difference," he said.

Meanwhile Essex lost by 13 runs at home to Hampshire in their second match despite limiting the Hawks to 155-6.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Selman, Labuschagne, Ingram, C Cooke (c), Carlson, Douthwaite, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Taylor, Neser, Weighell.

Essex (from): Buttleman, Westley, Pepper, Walter, ten Doeschate, Neesham, Harmer (c), Nijjar, Plom, S Cook, Porter, Khushi, Snater.