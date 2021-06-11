England v New Zealand: Will Young & Devon Conway put tourists on top

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day two of five)
England 303: Burns 81, Lawrence 81*, Boult 4-85
New Zealand 229-3: Conway 80, Young 82, Taylor 46*
New Zealand trail by 74 runs
A dropped catch and a questionable umpiring decision proved costly for England on a frustrating second day of the deciding Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Captain Joe Root put down a chance off Will Young when he had only seven, with the New Zealand number three eventually falling for 82 to what proved to be the final ball of the day.

Devon Conway could have been given out on 22, only for the umpires to adjudge the ball had not carried to third slip Zak Crawley. Conway went on to make 80.

It ultimately meant New Zealand were able to reach 229-3, trailing by 74.

The hosts moved from their overnight 258-7 to 303 all out thanks mainly to Mark Wood's swashbuckling 41.

England's last three wickets fell for 15 runs as Dan Lawrence was stranded on 81 and denied the opportunity of a maiden Test hundred.

England teetering on the edge

This was New Zealand's day, one on which they put England's batting into context.

The tourists patiently absorbed the England attack, gradually moving towards what should be a first-innings lead. The crowd tried to rally Root's side, but even the Hollies Stand lacked the energy of the first day.

England have grounds to be disgruntled about the decision over the Crawley catch - replays suggested that he had his fingers under the ball.

However, that cannot mask the fact they squandered the opportunity to bat first on a flat pitch.

In addition, the decision to omit left-arm spinner Jack Leach in favour of an all-pace attack is looking increasingly like a mistake. Root was bowling his part-time off-breaks only 26 overs into the New Zealand innings.

England are not out of this match, but they are teetering. Lawrence, with his first Test wicket, was the unlikely source of the late bonus that opens up an end for the second new ball due early on Saturday.

They must take advantage, then put in an improved batting display.

The drop and the non-catch

England could not hide their frustration over Conway's reprieve, with bowler Stuart Broad remonstrating with the umpires during and after the review.

When Crawley dived forward to take the ball, Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth indicated they did not feel it had carried, a decision supported by third umpire Michael Gough, although it was far from clear-cut.

"I think he caught it. It carried," former England captain Alastair Cook told BBC Test Match Special. "You can almost tell from the reaction of the player.

"What would be interesting to hear is why the on-field umpires gave it not out. They must have thought they saw it bounce, but that's where it becomes quite hard because technology is always going to make it look worse."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said: "I thought it bounced on his fingers on his right hand and went into his left hand."

If England felt harshly treated, that was no excuse for Root dropping a regulation chance at first slip off Young from the bowling of Olly Stone.

Broad, bowling on a full length, was comfortably the pick of the attack. England struggled to find movement until they persuaded the umpires the ball had gone out of shape and Broad tormented Ross Taylor with a replacement that hooped around.

To compound England's annoyance, Taylor overturned being given out lbw on 11, denying James Anderson a wicket to mark his record-breaking 162nd cap.

New Zealand make steady progress

New Zealand are slowly taking a grip on this match through old-school Test batting values of sound judgement, occupation of the crease and playing straight.

After stand-in captain Tom Latham was leg before to Broad for eight, Conway and Young shared a second-wicket stand of 122.

On the back of a double century in the drawn first Test at Lord's, left-handed Conway once again played with style.

Uncomplicated, balanced and organised, it was a shock when he whipped Broad to Crawley on the deep square leg boundary.

Young, playing his third Test as a replacement for captain Kane Williamson, began circumspectly, but grew into neat drives and flicks.

He added 92 with Taylor, who is 46 not out, before tamely inside-edging a Lawrence off-break to Ollie Pope at short leg.

'New Zealand showed us how to bat' - what they said

England bowling coach Jon Lewis on TMS: "We feel like we picked the best side to take 20 wickets on his pitch. We've got the new ball in the morning, and we've seen in Test cricket that things can change quite quickly.

"We wanted to score more runs than we didand New Zealand showed us how to bat on that pitch."

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult, who took 4-85, on Sky Sports: "The game is nicely poised going into day three.

"We won't get too far ahead of ourselves. We're still a fair few runs behind but the lads have done well this afternoon. It was a bit gutting to lose Will Young at the end there but he batted really well."

Comments

Join the conversation

177 comments

  • Comment posted by The Well Known Unknown Person, today at 18:46

    Ollie Robinson should retire from international cricket in protest. Leaving out the current best bowler over a petty matter many years ago. Other matters appear to be much important in British sport nowadays than winning.

    • Reply posted by U19680920, today at 18:53

      U19680920 replied:
      Oh give it a rest.He has been suspended and if he wants to retire after just ONE Test I am sure the ECB would be delighted as it would save them further embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 18:43

    Can someone please explain why we don't include a spinner? I am just baffled.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 18:49

      TODS replied:
      because Bess & Leach are both dreadful

  • Comment posted by donkus, today at 18:40

    New Zealand showing why they are in the test match final - great application when given a life to go on and make a decent score

    • Reply posted by stonehornet, today at 19:38

      stonehornet replied:
      Yes now Kiwi's are dominating Cricket, after dominating RU for the last 30 yrs.
      Not bad for a nation of 5m. (compared to UK 70m or India 1.1Billion)

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 19:01

    Please, please, please England appoint an actual captain. Other sports talk about getting those extra 1% advantages. Root's captaincy is costing matches. Part-time spin bowlers are all very well, but given how many overs they bowled, the lack of foresight is unacceptable.

    • Reply posted by Lt Pigeon, today at 19:07

      Lt Pigeon replied:
      Is it Root's fault they haven't got a proper total to defend or a proper spinner to bowl?

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 18:52

    Root leading from the front after his shameful effort yesterday by dropping a dolly today.

    NZ better in every department and far from full strength, they deserve to be playing the Test Championship Final next week.

    England don’t adapt or learn from their mistakes. A very mediocre outfit at the moment

    • Reply posted by Gazolba, today at 19:23

      Gazolba replied:
      Root as a batsman is a major disappointment far too often.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 18:44

    England trying their best but clearly an inferior side compared to NZ who are a higher ranked team for this reason.

    • Reply posted by Daviel, today at 19:04

      Daviel replied:
      And this was thier second eleven

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 18:43

    In addition ... what kind of brains trust would pick all seamers and no spinner on a flat deck with hot weather predicted all weekend?

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 19:04

      131 not out replied:
      Predictably England's.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 19:10

    Whatever has happened to TMS? Is this the result of inclusion? There is a decided lack of expertise, knowledge and of people who have played the game at the highest level.
    Come on BBC and sort it out for those of us who don't support Sky.

    • Reply posted by Leo, today at 19:20

      Leo replied:
      Are you saying this because you consider yourself an "expert" who could do better than the TMS commentators, or is it just bias and maybe a little prejudice?

  • Comment posted by Gazolba, today at 19:21

    Same old story with England. Poor batting on a good wicket. Then fighting an uphill battle from then on. Dropping Robinson, our best bowler in the previous test, was ridiculous and just shooting ourselves in the foot.

    • Reply posted by BrightonVilla, today at 19:29

      BrightonVilla replied:
      Robinson dropped and Archer injured, Sussex have young Garton, he is another from the same fold

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 18:57

    NZ are giving England in how to play Test cricket. I see them getting a big first innings lead and then there will be another England batting collapse third innings, when we could be 200 runs behind. Conway has had a great start to his Test career and Young looked good too. England's bowling was a bit toothless today apart from Broad.

    • Reply posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 19:02

      LeatherOnWillow replied:
      That should read NZ are giving England a lesson in how to play Test cricket.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:02

    Imagine you are Wil Young. You've batted all day on debut for 80 not out. On comes a part time spinner, with an eccentric action for the last over of the day and you shell one to short leg.

    I wouldn't go near him in the dressing room!

    • Reply posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 19:08

      SwimsAlongAnduin replied:
      Who told you Young is debuting?

  • Comment posted by Mastervillain, today at 19:00

    England have further confirmed themselves as mediocre test performers. Poor in the batting department and tired in the bowling ranks. Unfortunately, there is now a real gulf between Captain Joe’s mix of rookies and old codgers and the best test sides.

  • Comment posted by stonehornet, today at 19:16

    NZ play test match cricket the way it should be played, that's why they're in the Test Match Final.
    England play test match cricket like a two innings ODI match. That's why they're not in the final.

    • Reply posted by BrightonVilla, today at 19:30

      BrightonVilla replied:
      Brilliant comment, Spot on, only one thing, we dont select our best one day team.

  • Comment posted by Mo84, today at 18:58

    Does Ollie Stone not have any dodgy tweets from 2010? Asking for a friend.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:03

      Harry replied:
      I’ve been a big advocate of his for a while. He’s been really unlucky with injuries and selection. He had a big opportunity to shine today on his home ground, but was very disappointing and it will be easy to leave him out for Robinson next time

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:45

    These kiwis are a tough bunch, they really fight hard

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 18:41

    England's to lose now , after the not unexpected 2nd innings collapse

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 18:39

    Excellent NZ... pity about Young but then thanks to Root, he has already done some serious damage. Game on!

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 18:38

    People say that we are missing x amount of players but NZ rested six for this game. It seems to me that things under Silverwood are going the same way as under Moores: England don't seem to have any identity or any idea of how they intend to approach test cricket. It also seems hard to get dropped once you are in
    Is this because english coaches are too close to the players or not ruthless enough?

    • Reply posted by Norman, today at 18:59

      Norman replied:
      "resting" certain IPL players for a Test match is a joke , particularly since some

      have recently played for their County teams in 20/20, if we dont play our"best X1" it makes a mockery of Test cricket

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 19:07

    I can hear Indians laughing and crying at the same time. Laughing at England performance and selections thus far. Crying in fear for help to "somehow" deal with Devon and Young. And Kane, Southee are hiding in the closet to suddenly pounce upon them. Good Lord :)

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 19:04

    Will Young shows an exemplary temperament for Test cricket, one the England batsmen can emulate.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:10

      Harry replied:
      He actually bothered applying himself on a decent wicket rather than trying to hit his first or second ball to the boundary only to nick off.

