The England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a social media review following the emergence of historical offensive tweets by England players.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended pending an investigation after racist and sexist posts from 2012 and 2013 were shared online.

Tweets from James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan were also shared.

Chairman Ian Watmore said the ECB would investigate players' actions and "sanction them when they fall short".

Robinson's tweets came to light while he was making his England debut during the drawn first Test against New Zealand at Lord's last week.

The 27-year-old apologised for the posts - made when he was aged 18 and 19 - and he cannot play for England during the ECB investigation.

Wisden reported external-link on another historical tweet posted by an England player, but concealed his identity because he was under 16 at the time.

The ECB said it will conduct "a social media review to address any historical issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward, and help them learn lessons along the way".

Watmore said: "We must steer a path between helping individuals project an inclusive image, educating them on what is expected of them and allowing them the space to express themselves to the public."

The ECB said it will "support those taking part through education and training" and hopes the game "can emerge from this difficult period stronger and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming to all".